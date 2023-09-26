  • Today Mon, 25 Sep 2023

Gas leak: Four pupils readmitted to hospital

Conrad Mupesa 

Mash West Bureau

While investigations continue into a leak of an unknown gas at Jameson High School in Kadoma last week, four pupils have been readmitted to Kadoma General Hospital after all 53 pupils and four staff originally admitted were discharged by Sunday.

The gas leak took place on Thursday last week.

Permanent secretary in the office of the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution and Civil Protection Unit chairperson Mr Josephat Jaji confirmed the readmissions. 

“Four students have been readmitted at the hospital. Five students have also been referred to Midlands State University for blood samples so that we are certain where the problem is coming from. We are yet to collect results from MSU,” he said.

The school remains closed although final-year pupils who are expected to write their exams next week will do so at the school.

Mashonaland West medical director, Dr Celestino Dhege said efforts to identify and track the source of the gas had been amplified. 

Tests using electronic gas monitors were done last week, but the first round of testing found no carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, methane, oxygen and nitrogen sulphide. These gases are common in mining areas and Kadoma is known for its massive gold productions.

