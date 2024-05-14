Gas leak at Beitbridge Border Post forces authorities to re-route traffic

Travellers walking through from the light motor vehicles and pedestrian terminal-picture by Thupeyo Muleya

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

A gas leak at the Beitbridge Border Post light vehicles and pedestrians terminal on Monday forced authorities to evacuate the building and re-route traffic to the bus terminal.



Three terminals are catering for cargo, buses and light motor vehicles, as well as pedestrians at the Port of Entry.

Specialists have been called in to fix the problem ahead of the re-opening of the terminal.

Zimborders Consortium general manager, Mr Nqobile Ncube said they expect the terminal to open for business later today.

“Traffic from the pedestrian terminal was re-routed to the bus terminal yesterday due to a gas-related occurrence and evacuation was undertaken as a precautionary measure,” said Mr Ncube.



“The challenge has since been identified and is being rectified and all things being equal, normal operations should resume by 1400 hours today. All relevant agencies are on the ground and we are confident that the site will be safe by the cited time. Any inconvenience incurred is sincerely regretted.”

Government and the Zimborders Consortium modernised the Beitbridge Border Post at a cost of US$300 million under a 17-and-a-half-year private-public partnership.

Under the agreement, Zimborders Consortium is managing and maintaining the facility for the duration of the concession pending its hand-over to the Government.