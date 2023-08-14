Gang pounces on gold centre

An eight member gang of armed robbers raided a gold buying centre in Bindura, Mashonaland Central and got away with over US$100 000 and a .303 rifle on Friday, police have confirmed.

The eight men that were said to have been armed with seven pistols, another unidentified firearm and iron struck at the business premises in Bindura’s Chiwaridzo suburb around 2am and got away with a .303 rifle and US$104 000 after attacking and disarming the security guard.

The police appealed to the public for any information that might assist in their investigations.

Separately the police appealed for information that might help them unravel the death of an unidentified woman on August 9 near the Umguza Bridge along the Harare-Bulawayo road in a suspected hit and run accident. The woman was hit by an unknown motorist.

In another incident that happened on the same day, Cabangani Tshuma (40) died at Raising Business Centre, Lusulu, Binga, after being hit with a log on the head following a misunderstanding during a gambling game.

Tawanda Ndlovu (38) is helping the police with investigations into the murder.

In Nkayi, Matabeleland North province, Bongisani and Lungisani Ngwenya, both aged 36 have been arrested in connection with a murder which occurred at Nkalankata on August 8 while in Chegutu, the police are hunting for Desire Kanengoni in connection with the murder of Brian Mawadi (26) in the Kaguvi Phase 2 area of the town.

Kanengoni is said to have gone on the run soon after stabbing Mawadi with a knife on the back for turning down her request for a sleep over at her house.

Elsewhere the police said an unknown number of passengers on a Gold Class bus had a lucky escape after the bus veered off the road, overturned and landed on its roof at the 116 km peg along the Harare-Mutare road around 5.30 PM on August 11. While the number of people injured in the accident are yet to be ascertained, the police said there had not been any fatalities. – New Ziana.