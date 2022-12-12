Game-changing honey project for Mbire, Muzarabani

Fungai Lupande Mash Central Bureau

Two honey processing plants established one in Mbire and another in Muzarabani have unlocked maximum value, creating employment opportunities for local youths, improving livelihoods and opening new markets for small-scale bee farmers.

The Kenyan top bar hives technology used in the two districts has become the best and easiest way of beekeeping, luring more and more women into the once male-dominated and strenuous sector.

Adopted from Kenya, the top bar hive is a rectangle-shaped movable comb hive, easily accessible.

Zim Apiculture Trust (ZAT) has established honey processing plants with support from the Global Environment Facility (GEF6), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism, and Hospitality Industries.

This comes as the Government is ensuring the value addition of raw products which is key to rural development, promotion of household income and self-reliance.

Beekeeping has not only empowered women in the two districts, but has also seen a reduction in deforestation and maintenance of forests.

In Mbire, out of the 377 bee farmers trained in basic beekeeping in 2020, 160 are women while in Muzarabani, 465 farmers were trained and 197 are women.

Traditionally women were not involved in beekeeping because the hives made from hollowed-out logs were placed higher up the trees, leaving beehive construction and harvesting to men.

In Mbire and Muzarabani the increase in bee farmers has seen the massive planting of acacia and moringa trees as well as sunflower production as bee forage.

Mrs Concellia Chenza said the honey has a ready market at the apostolic sect in Muzarabani.

However, the processing plant will ensure that the farmers penetrate retail markets and international markets.

The two districts envisage value-addition to make by-products including beeswax, candles, and floor polish — turning the plant into an industry capable of creating employment for the local youths.

Mrs Chenza said she was interested in the new technology because the traditional way of hollowed-out logs contributed to deforestation.

She used to separate the honey from the combs by heating it on the fire or pressing using dish towels.

“Heating on the fire resulted in the honey burning and we would lose the market. The second method was using dishtowels to press the honey,” she said.

“This new plant presses out all the honey and we will get value for our honey. We are registering our association and our products will be standard.

“At the beginning of this project, the Forestry Commission gave us gum trees. We also received sunflower seed to help in the bee production.”

She added that the community is benefiting twice from the sunflower as they also get oil for household use.

Mrs Chenza who is asthmatic said honey helps in relieving chest ailments and the apostolic sects use honey in their prayers.

Muzarabani Rural District Council (RDC) has availed land for the construction of the honey processing plant after it emerged that the project was key in afforestation and prevention of veld fires.

Muzarabani is prone to floods and Mr Elmon Kaombe the executive officer responsible for land agriculture and natural resources said trees are a natural cover against floods.

He said Mbire, Muzarabani, and Hurungwe which are being supported by the Zambezi valley biodiversity project have a similar landscape that is conducive to wildlife.

“Our major challenge was deforestation and veld fires. Beekeeping provides a livelihood for the families and protection of the forest,”

“Since last year, we have witnessed an improvement in cutting down of trees.”

In Mbire Mrs Dorcas Murongazvombo (34) from Neshangwe village in ward 9 said they surround their fields with beehives known as bio-fencing to drive away elephants.

This has helped in reducing incidents of human-wildlife conflict as elephant herds multiply in Mbire.

All the women in bee farming have managed to start various income generation projects like poultry and goat keeping from honey proceeds from bee projects.

This has seen a reduction in gender-based violence as women in the two districts meaningfully contribute to household economics.

ZAT director Mrs Selina Chitapi the beekeeping projects are funded by Global Fund Facility (GEF6) under small grants.

“We have made progress in promoting beekeeping among women. Women’s activities were limited to honey processing due to the nature of traditional beekeeping,” she said.

“The Kenyan top bar hive is user-friendly and can be mounted a metre from the ground. This makes the hives easy to inspect.

“GEF has supported bee farmers with protective clothing and smokers for inspections and harvesting. Farmers were losing income by selling raw honey and their income is set to double when they value-add.

“Beekeeping has contributed to sustainable forestry management as people protect water bodies and flowering plants.”

The honey processing plant was constructed at a cost of US$25 000 and farmers will start utilising it this December.

The Mbire plant is expected to process a tonne of honey per month with the farmers producing 12 tonnes of raw honey per annum.