Galloway rallies Warriors

Tadious Manyepo-Sports Reporter

BRENDAN Galloway believes, besides presenting an opportunity to enhance performance, the Four Nations tournament set for Lilongwe, Malawi will afford the Warriors time to get closer to each other and promote unity.

The Warriors are part of the inaugural Four Nations Invitational fiesta pitting Malawi, Kenya and Zambia.

The Young Warriors are also in the Under-20 in this tournament and they opened their campaign against Malawi at the Bingu National Stadium yesterday.

The Under-20 tournament has since been reduced into a three-team round-robin format following the withdrawal of Zambia.

The senior team will kick-off their tournament with a semi-final clash against Zambia on Saturday at the giant Bingu facility.

And Galloway is confident the Warriors will do well in this fiesta.

The Plymouth Argyle defender said the friendly tournament will also afford the players some time to get to know each other and build relations.

“It’s nice to be with the boys again. Everyone is looking forward to these two games together. Hopefully it will come out nicely. Hopefully it will be two wins.

“It’s always positive. You know the new faces, you know we welcome them. I haven’t been there for some time,” said Galloway.

“You know I have been welcomed with pleasure so we can always fight together, helping each other. That is the most important thing. We can always support one another as a team.”

The 28-year-old, who has played 20 games for the English Championship team, said he is happy to be back into the Warriors fold.

He missed several international assignments for the national team due to a sprain and he is happy that he is now back fornational duty.

“I have just come here to do my best. It’s always an honour to represent my country. I will try my best to help the team win the Four Nations Cup,” he said.

“I am grateful to be back in the team. I am humbled and I can only give out my best to help my country in this tournament.

“I am very happy to be back among this group of players. It gives me so much joy.”

The Warriors are under the tutelage of Norman Mapeza who has been given the mandate to lead the team on an interim basis at this tournament.

He is being assisted by the Premier Soccer League’s 2023 Coach of the Year, Takesure Chiragwi.

The full complement of the squad is already in Malawi after the rest of the foreign brigade arrived in Lilongwe late on Tuesday