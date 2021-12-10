Galloway gutted to miss AFCON

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe international Brendan Galloway says he was disappointed to miss out at next year’s AFCON after he was ruled out with a serious knee injury.

The Plymouth Argyle defender, who has two national team caps, said he was looking forward to his first AFCON participation.

However, Galloway damaged the patellar tendon, which attaches the bottom of the kneecap to the top of the shinbone, when trying a shot during the League One game against Wycombe Wanderers at Home Park on November 23.

It was confirmed that he will need about eight months to recover. Galloway will not only be ruled out of League One action for Argyle for the rest of this season, he will also miss the opportunity to represent Zimbabwe at the delayed 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon next month.

“It’s a marathon not a sprint. I’m devastated with the injury. Man this season I was enjoying ball like never before,” Galloway said on Instagram.

“I was playing with the confidence that my manager, team-mates and Argyle fans had given me. I was excited to put the shirt on every game.

“I was excited to represent my country at AFCON in January. God had a different plan, I trust that and will never doubt that. Ready to support my team-mates and brothers and focused on my recovery.”