Future excites swimmer Mjimba

Ellina Mhlanga

Sports Reporter

AS she prepares to move to university in the United States, Nomvula Mjimba hopes to continue taking up new challenges with her swimming dream and is aiming to get a World Short Course time.

The competition was moved from last December to this year.

The biannual event is expected to take place from December 13 to 18 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Mjimba, who has been in South Africa for the past few years for school at The Wykeham Collegiate, is back in the country preparing for university life.

One of her goals is to make the World Short Course and also try her luck for the Olympics rescheduled for July 23 to August 8.

“My New Year resolution is to focus more on mental health and physical health. In 2021, I hope to train well in order to try and achieve a World Short Course time and work towards an Olympic B qualifying time.

“I am preparing to leave for the United States of America in August for university and college swimming. I am really excited to meet new people, further my education and be part of the college swimming,” said Mjimba.

Mjimba, could not reveal the name of the university she will be joining as she is still in the process of finalising the paperwork.

The promising swimmer has represented the country at different levels, including the 2019 African Games in Morocco.

Last year she was part of the team that finished tops at the CANA Zone IV Championships in Botswana. The championships featured more than 10 countries.

“I believe my stay in South Africa impacted me as a whole. I was able to grow as an individual and as a swimmer. Being in South Africa allowed me to experience a whole new structure of swimming that was different from what I had experienced in Zimbabwe. This helped me improve in swimming.

“South Africa definitely has more swimmers and lots more elite athletes, better facilities and more opportunities compared to Zimbabwe. These factors amplify the level of competition in South Africa. However, Zimbabwe’s level of competition continues to improve,” Mjimba said.

While the past year was unpredictable and a bit tough for most people, the 18-year-old believes it has made her stronger and looks into the future with a positive attitude.

“2020 was a year of many challenges but I believe these challenges have made us stronger .The biggest challenge I faced in 2020 was trying to complete my matric year online. I struggled to adjust from face-to-face lessons to online lessons.

“As matrics, we missed many of the final moments of high school and that was disappointing. However, due to Covid-19 I was able to focus more on school and trying to complete matric to the best of my ability and I was in the water here and there to maintain fitness,” she said.

With limited time in the pool last year due to school commitment, Mjimba is aware of the work she has to put in to fulfil her targets.