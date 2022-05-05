Fusion 5 Mangwiro features Mahendere on new single

Yeukai Karengezeka Arts Correspondent

Afro-contemporary outfit Fusion 5 Mangwiro has roped in gospel musician Minister Michael Mahendere on their new single titled “Mhamha” which comes as an early Mothers’ Day present to their fans.

Released yesterday on various digital platforms, the song is also accompanied by a video.

The song was produced by Big Boy Beats.

The beautiful song that celebrates mothers for their important role in giving birth and raising children begins with Fusion 5 leading vocalist Gilbert Gwatidzo.

Mahendere then comes in the second verse and later followed by Aaron Manyati who sings the first part of the third verse and another Fusion 5 band member Brian Maguta then spices up the track with some raps towards the end of the song.

Speaking on behalf of the Fusion 5 band, Manyati told Herald Arts and Culture that they were excited to work with Mahendere on the project.

“We composed this song three years ago as a band and set it aside because we wanted to make it collaboration,” he said.

“When we approached Minister Mahendere he agreed to work with us and he added his verse to the song, adding value to it.

“We are so humbled and grateful for the love and support that he showed us.”

Manyati said they are anticipating the song to be a success.

“We are looking forward to receiving good feedback in the market as we always do from our fans. Moreover, this song is appealing to all age groups because of the nature of the message it carries as mothers are very special without them we cannot exist,” he said.

Speaking on projects that are in the pipeline, Manyati said fans should look forward to the release of a couple of singles as a build-up to the release of their debut album before the end of this year.

“We are working on an album that has got about 10 tracks. It will feature some local artistes and those from abroad. It is packed with good gems and we are polishing it as we speak.”

The outfit has a show on May 13 at Arts Gallery.

Fusion 5 Magwiro hogged the limelight with their debut single “Katarina” released in 2018. It was followed by a number of singles that include “Mango” (2019), “Mistake” (2020), “African woman” and “Bonde”.