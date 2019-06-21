Fun-lovers defy cold weather, costs

Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

It may be biting cold with temperatures falling to single digits and rising entertainment costs coming down heavy on out-goers, but entertainers are still lining up events to warm up weekends, hoping revellers will equally be resilient in their search for a good time.

Tuku tribute [email protected] Montclair

Arguably the best this weekend has to offer, musicians will pay tribute to the late national hero Dr Oliver Mtukudzi at Montclair Hotel and Casino in Nyanga tomorrow.

On the line-up is one of Tuku’s most celebrated protégés Mbeu, who is set to perform with his former mentor’s Black Spirits Band.

Dancehall singer Tocky Vibes and Alexio Kawara are also set to pay tribute in song to Tuku along with guest disc jockeys Abisher Palmer from Judgment Yard and Too Bad.

Before the Tribute show, Mbeu will perform at Jam Tree in Mt Pleasant tonight.

Shake-off Winter Concert

Hoping to help his Ruwa funs shake-off winter, sungura maestro Alick Macheso takes his energetic sound to Club Manake this evening.

Tomorrow, Baba Sharo will take his act to Rafingora with a show at Mama Gumbo before signing off his weekend with a family show at Extra-Mile Leisure Spot on Sunday.

Mhere album launch

Having postponed the launch to mourn his brother, gospel musician Mathius Mhere will tonight unveil his latest offering at The Venue in Avondale.

Zhakata, Peter date

Peter Moyo, who is basking in the glory of his latest offering Mwana WeMurozvi, will tomorrow square off with Leonard Zhakata at Tanza Centre in Chitungwiza

Kinnah recuperates at Club Kings

After having a nightmarish show at his birthday bash held in Harare Gardens, Kinnah is tonight set to recuperate from the setback he suffered with a show at Club Kings formerly The Basement in the CBD.

Kinnah shares the stage with another Zimdancehall stars, Merciless and Blot who has been working hard to creep from the shadow cast on him by Chillspot Records after parting ways with the label two years ago.

HKD Boss descends in Shamva

Zimdancehall Freeman will be in his hometown of Shamva where he is expected to share the stage with The Convicts Band leader Seh Calaz before staging a family show at Pahuku kwaJasi in Mabvuku.

Sulu headlines winter explosion

Sulumani Chimbetu and his Orchestra Dendera Kings will lead events at the Winter Explosion Concert to be held at Bar Rouge, Long Cheng Plaza tomorrow night.

He shares the stage with Carlos Green and V.M.V Band.

Before playing at Long Cheng, Sulu performs at Autoworx in Kwekwe.

Campus Nights

Tonight Delta Beverages, through its alcoholic brand Carling Black Label will partner Club Connect for its regular “Campus Nyts”.

Celebrated artistes, DJ Tamuka, Nutty O and Ishan will share the stage with student DJs Chrxn, DJ Gully and Ambrose. A lucky winner will walk away with an all-expenses paid trip to watch The Carling Cup in South Africa on July 27 while consolations prizes of $1 500 and $1 000 would be given to winning students in tuition fees.

Art stakeholders meet and greet

Tomorrow , Padziva will once again be a hive of activities as influential arts and showbiz stakeholders meet, hangout and exchange notes on issues affecting their sector.

The event is courtesy Jive Zimbabwe.

Cook-Out

Sunday will be spiced up with the monthly “Cook-Out” as revellers wind down their weekend in a relaxed environment at Old Hararians Sports Club.

There will be DJs on rotation, food and beverages on sell.

Revellers also stand a chance to drive away in a Honda Fit in a raffle competition.