Fulton to lead Development camp

Sports Reporter

Zimbabwean Pamela Fulton has been appointed one of the head coaches by the World Triathlon for the 2022 Dakhla Development camp to take place from December 4 to 10 in Morocco.

Fulton, who is also the Triathlon Zimbabwe national coach, is a Level Two World Triathlon coach and she has been involved in such camps before in Zimbabwe, South Africa and Egypt.

Triathlon Zimbabwe announced the development today.

“Please join us in congratulating Pamela Fulton (Level Two World Triathlon coach) who has been appointed by World Triathlon as one of the head coaches at the 2022 Dakhla Development camp taking place in Morocco from 4th – 10th December 2022.

“Development camps are held in the Southern and Northern hemispheres of Africa every year and junior athletes aged between 16 and 19 from across Africa were invited to apply to attend this particular camp.

“Unfortunately due to school commitments and the costs involved, athletes from Zimbabwe will not be attending the Dakhla camp but will apply for the next camp that will hopefully be held closer to home early in 2023,” read a statement by Triathlon Zimbabwe.