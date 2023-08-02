  • Today Wed, 02 Aug 2023

Fulton appointed head coach for World Triathlon Development Regional Cup

Sports Reporter

TRIATHLON Zimbabwe national coach Pamela Fulton added another feather in her cap following her appointment as the head coach for the 2023 World Triathlon Development Regional Cup in Diani, Kenya.

The event is scheduled for this weekend.

Fulton was also appointed head coach for the Blue Bay Africa Triathlon – World Triathlon Youth and Junior Development camp due to take place from September 10-16 in Mauritius.

Fulton has been involved in such camps before in Zimbabwe, South Africa, Egypt and Morocco.

