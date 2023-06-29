Full candidate list out tomorrow

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

THE final list of successful candidates for the August 23 general elections, who submitted their papers during the sitting of the Nomination Court recently, will be gazetted tomorrow.

Names of successful candidates who stood uncontested and are now regarded as elected will also be gazetted. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is finalising the compilation of the nomination accepted from candidates for the Presidential, National Assembly and local authority polls.

Following the announcement, the next stage will be the designing of ballot papers and ZEC will then commence distribution of the final voters’ roll to all successful candidates. Contestants will only receive voters’ rolls specific to their areas of contest.

ZEC Vice Chairperson Ambassador Rodney Kiwa told The Herald yesterday that the electoral body was pulling out all the stops to ensure they stick to their election roadmap.

“We are loyal to are our roadmap, but it is also subject to speed and outcome of court proceedings as challenged by some candidates and political parties.

“So in that regard I cannot at this point in time assure you that we will be able to honour our commitment per our roadmap,” he said.

Amb Kiwa said as things stood, ZEC was well on course to see through successful, free and fair polls.

He said after the gazetting of successful candidates’ names, the commission would move to designing ballot papers.

“We are on course. The next stage would be the designing of the ballot papers for all contestants. All names of candidates including the uncontested will be gazetted,” he said.

Amb Kiwa said the electoral body was well prepared for the elections of the National Council of Chiefs slated for August 3, and those for the president and deputy president of chiefs on August 10. Each of the eight non-metropolitan councils of chiefs elects two chiefs and the president and deputy president of the national council sit by right in the Senate. Senator chiefs cannot belong to a political party and their election has to be done through the provincial and national chiefs councils.

According to ZEC, 6 598 523 people will be eligible to vote on August 23, up from about 5,8 million who were registered during the last general election in 2018.

The list of all polling stations is expected to be published two days after the unveiling of candidates.

Elections for the National Council of Chiefs will then follow a day later.

August 9 will see the closure of receipt of postal vote ballots.

An observers’ briefing will be held on August 14.