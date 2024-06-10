Fugitive killer driver hands himself over to the police

Freeman Razemba – Senior Reporter

A haulage truck driver who allegedly caused the road traffic accident that killed five people and injured 13 others last Thursday afternoon at the 32km peg along the Harare-Mutare Road has handed himself over to the police.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that the Freightliner truck driver, Pardon Tichaona Sungai aged 31, is now in police custody.

“Drivers are implored to be responsible on the roads and to prioritise the safety of travellers at all times,” Commissioner Nyathi said.

The accident occurred when a Tenda bus, which was heading to Mutare, collided with a haulage truck and a Phils and Pats bus that was heading towards Harare.

Four people died on the scene while the fifth died after admission at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

Sungai fled after the accident.

Commissioner Nyathi said all the deceased have been identified.