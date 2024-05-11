Fugitive grandpa (75), jailed effective 40 years

Bongani Ndlovu Bulawayo Bureau

A 75-year-old Bulawayo man, Abraham Kesari Ndlovu, has been sentenced to an effective minimum of 40 years in jail for defrauding several people of more than US$300 000.

Ndlovu had been on the run since 2010.

The smooth-talking septuagenarian convinced his victims, who had never met him before, to trust him with large sums of money and title deeds of their houses in low-density Bulawayo suburbs such as Hillside. He would then steal the money, sell the houses without the owners’ approval and disappear.

The old man from Richmond suburb, was finally arrested by the CID Commercial Crimes Division after a dramatic chase when one of his victims spotted him in the city centre.

Following a lengthy trial, he was convicted of 10 counts of fraud by Hwange regional magistrate, Mr Mark Dzira. He was sentenced to 65 years in jail of which 10 years were suspended on condition of good behaviour and another 15 years were suspended on condition that he restitutes the complainants of more than US$337 000. This leaves Ndlovu with an effective 40 years in jail, or 55 years if he does not repay the money since he is likely to die in jail regardless.

Ndlovu who was facing 19 counts of fraud, was however convicted of 10.

Mr Acumen Khuphe for the State, said in October 2010, one of the victims, Patrick Sigauke, was searching for commercial property to buy when he encountered the old man who told him he had several properties for sale in Bulawayo.

“Ndlovu took the complainant around to view the purported properties in the central business district. Sigauke indicated that he wanted to buy stand 132 along Jason Moyo Street which Ndlovu had pegged at US$61 000,” he said.

Several victims recounted their experiences with Ndlovu’s fraudulent schemes in court. Mr Sigauke paid him US$34 000 in instalments and even handed over his Isuzu vehicle worth US$19 000. He later discovered the property belonged to someone else when he had lost US$53,000.

Bonani Mathuthu lost US$11 500 after Ndlovu misrepresented ownership of a house in Emganwini.

He convinced Michel Stephen van Rooyen to trade his Mazda 626, Ford Mercury and caravan for a Jaguar XJ6. Mr van Rooyen later discovered the Jaguar had a fake registration number and lost US$7 000.

He also defrauded Richard Wilson of his house by promising to secure a loan but stole the property instead.

“Sometime in June 2011, Ndlovu approached Wilson indicating that he was in a position to secure a loan of US$10 000 for him. As a result, Wilson handed over the title deeds for his Hillside house as surety. He went on to sell the house without his consent for US$80 000,” said Mr Khuphe.

As a result, Mr Wilson was defrauded of his house worth US$200 000 and nothing was recovered. Ndlovu defrauded another victim of his car a Mitsubishi Space Wagon worth US$3 000.

“He asked for the keys and the registration book promising the complainant to bring the money the following day and disappeared. The complainant suffered an actual prejudice of US$3 000 and nothing was recovered.”

On November 22, 2011, Ndlovu said he was renting out Mzwanyana Butchery in Mzilikazi suburb.

“Complainant got interested in renting the premises and was made to pay a deposit of US$1 200. The complainant later discovered that the butchery did not belong to the accused person when he wanted to occupy the premises,” said Mr Khuphe.

Using the same modus operandi, the septuagenarian continued defrauding residents of cash and vehicles until his arrest.

Ndlovu was represented by Mr Mclean Mahaso of Liberty Mcijo and Associates.

Meanwhile, Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube commended the court for slapping Ndlovu with a lengthy jail sentence saying it would deter like-minded people.

“The 65-year jail term imposed is deterrent enough and sends a clear message to those on the run or planning to dupe people of their money. We shall not rest until all the fraudsters are brought to book,” he said.