Fuel price unchanged

The Herald

The price of fuel has not been  reviewed this week, for the first time in weeks, the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) said yesterday.

Prices of fuel have, from August this year, been reviewed on a weekly  basis, a move that consumers have questioned, arguing they not only kept  the nation in limbo but were also inflationary.

The commodity has largely remained scarce, despite the weekly revision  of prices, which was expected would improve product availability.

In a statement, Zera said fuel prices remained unchanged at $14,97 per  litre of petrol and $15,64 for diesel. — New Ziana.

