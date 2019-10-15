Fuel price unchanged

The price of fuel has not been reviewed this week, for the first time in weeks, the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) said yesterday.

Prices of fuel have, from August this year, been reviewed on a weekly basis, a move that consumers have questioned, arguing they not only kept the nation in limbo but were also inflationary.

The commodity has largely remained scarce, despite the weekly revision of prices, which was expected would improve product availability.

In a statement, Zera said fuel prices remained unchanged at $14,97 per litre of petrol and $15,64 for diesel. — New Ziana.