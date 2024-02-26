Fuel explosion kills one in Karoi

The house that was gutted by a fire, suspected to have been caused by a fuel explosion.

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland Bureau

A Karoi man was Saturday burnt to death in a fire suspected to have been caused by a petrol explosion as underhand fuel dealings continue to take place in the town’s Chikangwe and Chiedza suburbs unabated.

Despite having taken delivery of a quality and state-of-the-art fire tender from the government recently, the council’s response team failed to attend to the fire on time which occurred at a house in Chikangwe high-density suburb where one Takudzwa Muromba lost his life.

Another victim was rushed to Karoi Hospital before being transferred to Harare where he was yesterday said to be in a critical but stable condition.

Last year, another illegal fuel dealer lost his life in Chikangwe town after a drum of petrol exploded inside a house with two getting serious injuries.

Zimbabwe National Organisation of Associations of Residents Trust (ZNOART) provincial chairman, Mr Liberty Chitiya said it was worrisome that people in the town continued to lose lives and property from fires.

“Our worry as residents is Karoi Town Council and ZERA are failing to nip all illegal fuel activities within residential areas as this is the second fire in recent days happening in Karoi and Chikangwe to be specific. There was no response from the council’s fire department despite them acquiring a state-of-the-art fire engine in December last year,” he said.

The fire department’s non-responsiveness, he said, showed a deep lack of commitment to duty by the CCC-led council staff.

However, Karoi Mayor, Cllr Kudakwashe Chigumo downplayed the allegations saying communication of the fire was relayed late leading to the delayed response by the fire team after the truck suffered a battery malfunction.

There were also widespread rumours of alleged workers on their lowest morale due to no salaries and victimisation which is alleged to have led to the resignation of a housing officer with residents challenging the Local Government and Public Works Ministry to look into alleged issues.