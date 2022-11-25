Fuel dealer in court over botched supply deal

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

CHIHWA Energy director, Hubert Fungai Nyambuya, appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court today on allegations of duping another fuel dealer of US$33 000 in a botched fuel supply deal.

Nyambuya was not asked to plead to the fraud charges when he appeared before magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi, who remanded him to January 24.

He allegedly duped Soda Energy Private Limited after he allegedly misrepresented that his company could supply 20 000 litres of fuel, which he claimed to have been stored at NOIC Msasa depot.

Nyambuya and Soda Energy allegedly entered the deal on August 7 this year and failed to fulfill it until November 22 when he was arrested and subsequently taken to court.