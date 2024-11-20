From the streets to Russia courtesy of First Lady

Children from Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa Children’s Home in Chambuta, Chiredzi interact with Amai Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare just before their departure to Russia. — Pictures: Edward Zvemisha

Blessings Chidakwa

Herald Reporter

From the harsh realities of street life to the vibrant city of St Petersburg, Russia, 10 rescued children are experiencing a transformative cultural exchange thanks to First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa’s tireless efforts.

Having been saved from their otherwise ‘hopeless’ lives on the streets these children now have an opportunity to expand their horizons and explore the world, thanks to Dr Mnangagwa’s compassion and generosity.

When grace is located it breaks barriers, so goes the saying, and that is exactly the story of these kids whose horizons have been broadened, thanks to the First Lady.

The faces of children from Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa Children’s Home (formerly Chambuta Children’s Home) in Chiredzi lit up with excitement as they embarked on a life-changing journey to the BRICS Plus International Sports, Arts, and Culture Festival.

This global event promotes peace, security, development, and cooperation among BRICS nations through sports and cultural exchange. The children will participate in various sporting disciplines and engage in enriching cultural programs, fostering international connections and unforgettable experiences.

The trip is a testament to First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa’s dedication to empowering vulnerable children and providing them with opportunities for growth and development.

Despite a busy schedule on Monday, First Lady Amai Mnangagwa, who was in Manicaland province, had to rush back to Harare to bid farewell to the kids at Robert Mugabe International Airport.

When the First Lady arrived at the airport it was blissful as the children erupted in contagious joy singing “Ndiani aronga kudai ndimai vakanaka.”

Showing her boundless love for the young ones, Amai Mnangagwa danced with the children.

Draped in blue, donning the national attire Dr Mnangagwa and the children were resplendent, beautifully dressed.

In her parting words, Amai Mnangagwa who has a passion for the total empowerment of children, wished them safe travels emphasising the need for discipline.

“You have been honoured because you listen so much. I am happy because you are taking care of your children’s home. You must behave in Russia. The invitation is because of the good reputation of our institution.

“Misbehaving will put my name and that of our country into disrepute. I am glad you no longer indulge in drugs and substance abuse, keep it up,” she said.

Dr Mnangagwa also saluted Russia for affording the kids an opportunity to showcase their talent on a global stage.

“You will be taken good care of. I also want to thank the government of Russia for inviting you to participate in the sports, arts and culture festival.

“I had to rush from where l was so that I could come and say goodbye to my wonderful kids. Make sure you leave a good name in Russia,” she said.

The children were over the moon, as they emotionally thanked Amai Mnangagwa for lifting them from the streets and giving them a new lease of life, something they had never imagined before.

These were children who once lived in the streets and the First Lady, as patron of the Angel of Hope Foundation, decided to put them in a children’s which now has more than 50 children.

A grade 1 learner, Innocent Mujuru said life used to be difficult for him.

“I used to sleep in the streets sleeping in sacks. Life was like hell for me until the First Lady decided to take care of me.

“I am grateful that, apart from taking good care of us, Amai Mnangagwa is now making me see places that I never imagined I would reach even in my dream. May the dear Lord bless her abundantly,” he said.

A grade 7 learner Courage Henry thanked Dr Mnangagwa for uplifting his life.

“I want to thank Amai Mnangagwa for this trip, I never dreamt of being in Russia one day. I am glad that dream is now being fulfilled courtesy of the First Lady.

“I promise that when we come back, we also want to inspire and educate others who are still living on the streets,” he said.

Another learner, Richard Musindo, was in seventh heaven.

“We used to live on the streets living from hand to mouth but that is all a thing of the past. It started as local trips going to Great Zimbabwe and now it is Russia we want to thank Amai for that,” he said.

“Indeed, I have seen that being obedient and honest pays off. I used to indulge in drugs in the streets but it is all things of the past,” he said.

Another learner Christopher Nyavhe said without the First Lady his life was meaningless and it is now a true story of rags to riches.

“My life was just a mess. I will forever be indebted to Amai Mnangagwa for giving me a new lease of life.

“It is everyone’s dream to be in Russia and I am glad to have been afforded that opportunity. I will forever be grateful,” he said.

Acting chief director of Social Development and Disability Affairs in the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Mr Tawanda Zimhunga, who is leading the Russian-bound delegation, said they are travelling with the support of the First Lady.

“They are attending a BRICS Plus International Sports, Arts and Culture Festival where they are going to interact with various countries across the globe and undertaking various sports and cultural initiatives and activities.

“This is to ensure that they respect their culture, they participate in sports, and also they interact with each other. This will enhance their ability and facilitate their growth and development,” he said.

Mr Zimhunga said the students will learn sporting skills.

“They will be participating with other countries in arts and culture activities. So, they will appreciate what other countries have in terms of their own cultures that they respect. They will also participate in sporting activities, which is part of their psychosocial support,” he said.