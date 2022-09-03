From runner to businessman . . . Fally Ipupa Junior reflects on lifestyle

Takawira Photovet Dapi-Lifestyle Correspondent

Fally Ipupa (Junior), born Tinashe Mureyani 34 years ago, has been in showbiz for long, dominating social media through his witty lifestyle.

Some people refer to him as a “runner”, as he used to hang out with the late socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure.

They would ask who this guy who hung out with high-profile celebrities was.

Is he a celebrity himself? Should we say his story is akin to Hollywood socialite Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton?

Well, the only difference in this case is that our local version of Paris Hilton, Ginimbi, is dead.

Our Saturday Herald Lifestyle Correspondent Takawira Photovet Dapi (TPD) caught up with Fally Ipupa Junior (FIJ) and below is the full interview:

TPD: How true are treports that you are the runner for some popular socialites and business personalities and that the material things you flaunt on social media are not yours?

FIJ: Yes, I am here, the Boss of Laparado Motors. I have failed to understand why people think so low of me. How can I be a runner? I am a self-proclaimed boss. I cannot be anyone’s runner when I have my own things. Of course, I cannot deny that I was a runner before, but that has changed since that was a long time ago.

Again, for anyone to get to where I am, you have to humble yourself and be someone’s runner. I have made it on my own, I now have Laparada Motors in my name and I don’t borrow from anyone just like my late in-law Ginimbi.

I am a PanJap product, I was groomed by Brighton Ushendibaba and became the man and brand I am now. I am Fally Ipupa Jnr, finally the rich kid from PanJap. Whatever you see at Laparada Motors belongs to me.

TPD: Explain further about the properties side?

FIJ: I am building a five-bedroomed house in Carrick Creagh, Borrowdale, and want to be simple just to match myself, my wife and our five children. I broke up with my first wife and again with Ginimbi’s sister, Nelia Kandungure, who was also my second wife. I am now in my third marriage. Things happen and it is just life. Yes, I was once married to Ginimbi’s sister, we have a son together.

TPD: What is one thing you think the world has never known about you?

FIJ: To the world, more is coming, expect more from me. I also want to be open about my marital status. I have two wives, namely Duduzile and Sharon, and I take care of my children very well.

I am not searching for any other woman because I am satisfied with what I have. You cannot do this without money. I am the boss and I no longer cheat on my two wives, if anything, that was a long time ago. I thank God I am here, healthy and fit.

TPD: What is behind your rich sense of fashion?

FIJ: I wear everything and anything, though I now have my own branded T-shirts, which I now give to people. I am not a flashy person, so just call me average.

TPD: What is the most expensive asset you have?

FIJ: It can only be my cars, and the cheapest I have is a GLE 400D worth US$200 000 and have another one coming, a latest Range Rover, the 2022 model and will sale it at not less than US$300 000.

TPD: Why did you name yourself after the Congolese iconic musician, Fally Ipupa?

FIJ: I grew up in Mutare, came to Harare as a professional footballer, got attached to CAPS United FC and Motor Action academies, but then discovered that I could do some other jobs to earn a living.

I was then given a job by my sister Sandra Chinamano as a manager at Chez Ntemba Night Club, where I used to also dance to Fally Ipupa’s music after practicing them at home because the rhumba videos to Zimbabwe would come through our home first.

Then people loved my moves because I could emulate Fally Ipupa so well. People then started calling me Fally Ipupa because of my dances from those moments.

I was called Fally Ipupa, and some even said we looked alike. When I finally met the man himself — Fally Ipupa — he already knew about me. That was when he was brought to Zimbabwe by Ginimbi and we met.

He started calling me Fally Jnr to this day, I am known as Fally Ipupa Jnr. I even added the name Fally to my name and yet to officially rename myself to Fally Ipupa Jnr because it has become a brand now.

TPD: How do you deal with being labelled a copycat to your role model Fally Ipupa and what is your message to him?

FIJ: Keep going my brother, keep shining, you are the best and if I would bump into you now, and had US$10 000 in my pocket, I would give it all to you because you motivate me and I love your music.

His music gets me off a bad day and I can listen to it from Harare to Bulawayo. Everyone around me, from work to home, my wives and kids are now his die-hard fans.

TPD: Your message to artistes globally?

FIJ: I want to encourage all artistes to hustle harder, do collaborations and seriously concentrate on business. Say no to drugs and abusing woman and children. The bottomline is to be professional.

TPD: Your message to the youths?

FIJ: To the youths out there and all generations to come, please hustle harder, fear not, there is God in heaven. Have your own hustle and mostly have good communication skills that can link you to rich people. Never spend your fortunes on women or be on the wrong side of the rich people.

I used to save money when I was still a runner and finally got myself linked, not only to one rich person, but also to their friends. That is how I got nicknamed “Skilful.” I don’t drink beer and I am principled man.