From pen to protest: Rise of climate activist writer

Mutsawashe Mashandure

Youth Interactive Correspondent

Talented young author, Tafadzwa Booky Kurotwe, the founder of Climate Hub, has said that writing gives her a voice to air her views and opinions, especially on issues to do with environmental justice.

She seeks to amplify African voices and find sustainable solutions to climate change through innovation.

The 24-year-old went to Conway Primary School and New Hope College and is currently enrolled at Catholic University.

She recently launched her debut book entitled “Wait Don’t Waste.”

She is an environmental activist and humanitarian who is known for starting an environmental company called Emerald Climate Hub.

In an interview with Youth Interactive, Tafadzwa said that after realising that waste management affects the environment, she was inspired to write.

“Every time I move around places in Harare and there are heaps of refuse, I just thought I should write a book that will teach people about the importance of a clean environment, especially this time around as there more deaths due to cholera.

“In the book, I urged people to have a clean and safe environment to attain Vision 2030 goals.

“My book examines waste generation and disposal practices to reduce waste and improve sustainability.”

Tafadzwa said the book focuses on the young people that need to be embraced and offered support as they are the future of the country

“I wrote the book to equip them with knowledge, inspire action, and foster a sense of urgency in tackling climate change.

Tafadzwa said she was inspired to teach children about climate change.

“I look at the causes of climate change, which are long-term shifts in temperatures and weather patterns. Such shifts can be natural, due to changes in the sun’s activity or large volcanic eruptions. But since the 1800s, human activities have been the main driver of climate change, primarily due to the burning of fossil fuels like coal, oil, and gas.

“Waste Don’t Waste” also looks at the effects of climate change like severe drought and floods.

“The climate impacts our health through air pollution, disease, extreme weather, forced displacement, pressure on mental health, increased hunger and poor nutrition as people cannot grow or find sufficient food.

“To avoid the worst effects of climate change, we need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” she said.

The book also encourages establishment of environmental clubs at schools.

“I am encouraging the setting up of Environmental Club to bring together students, teachers, and volunteers who are committed to raising awareness about environmental issues.”

Tafadzwa said the book focuses on contemporary issues, climate change adaptation and mitigation.

“Mitigation involves the direct reduction of anthropogenic emissions or the enhancement of carbon sinks that are necessary for limiting long-term climate damage.

“To avoid this, there is a need to promote the ecological industry, agriculture, fishing and livestock farming, food sustainability, responsible consumption, and implementation of the 3Rs (reduce, reuse, recycle).”

She applauded the support that he got from colleagues to write the book.

“I appreciate being supported in my journey, especially by other well-experienced writers in the country like Elizabeth Gulugulu, and Priyanka.

“I would appreciate being supported in my journey, especially by other well-experienced writers in the country like Tsitsi Dangarembga, Ignatius Mabasa among others.

All her works have been published by Beyond Today publishing house

Marketing their publications is one of the biggest challenges young authors in Zimbabwe face.

“I just keep promising myself that at some point, it will all work out for me.

“What I need to do is stay focused and not be distracted so that I continue pursuing my passion,” Tafadzwa said.

“I also market my books on Amazon online store, but I haven’t been getting much traffic.”

Tafadzwa is currently working on another book that focuses on ways to curb pollution