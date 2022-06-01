From Manicaland with love: Legends who contribute to our football

Danai Chitakasha Special Correspondent

IN days gone by, the natives from the beautiful province of Manicaland were renowned for their boastful declaration: “Kana usina kufunda kwaTsambe hauzi kufunda ba!” literally translated to: “If you did not go to St. Augustine High School, you did not go to school!”

The boast was a recognition of the region’s contribution to the educational prowess of many sons and daughters of this region. To “Tsambe” they paid homage and indeed this citadel of learning produced many academic giants. Further, as a region, when you have produced the first black lawyer, and a man who could have become the first Prime Minister of an Independent Zimbabwe if only cruel death had not intervened, Herbert Chitepo, a product of the revered institution, then the boast is not without merit.

But these are matters academic, can Manicaland make the same claim on the football front? I think the region has a strong case and in this contribution. I will pick on 10 to make the claim.

Many legends of our football narrative emerged from Manicaland. Some of them moved to other parts of the country where they earned their fame but others spent their career in the region. Here is my pick.

Obediah “Wasu” Sarupinda — An article in the Manica Post described him as a man of many firsts in his football career. He was the first black captain of the then Rhodesia national team in 1965 and was also among the founders of Dynamos Football Club in 1963. As a player/coach of the club, “Wasu’s’’ leadership credentials shone through.

“Wasu’’ started his football career at Old Mutare Mission before joining the great trek to Salisbury (now Harare). There he played for Yellow Peril with the likes of Freddy “Dusty King” Gotora, a man often acknowledged as one of the best dribblers of his era. Sarupinda at one point also formed his own team which he proudly named Eastern Brothers. Later, he joined Salisbury City and when the team disbanded he joined others to form (the mighty) Dynamos.

It is also important to note that after his departure from Dynamos, “Wasu’’ contributed to the establishment of CAPS Rovers, later CAPS United, as a force in Zimbabwean football. In 1979, CAPS United won their first championship and “Wasu’’ should be recognised for his leadership in achieving the feat. The coaches were Ashton “Papa’’ Nyazika and Lovemore “Mukadota’’ Nyabeza with “Wasu” as the director of operations, so to speak.

The legend was also among the pioneer coaches of the national team and served the nation with distinction in various capacities.

A fatherly figure to most players and a man proud of his Manyika heritage which he exhibited by speaking the language in its undiluted form, “Wasu’s’’ place in the football narrative of this nation is cast in stone.

Hall of fame, is someone listening? I doubt anyone will argue with “Wasu’s’’ induction.

Nelson Bandura — A safe pair hands and an agile goalkeeper, he was born in the talent rich suburb of Sakubva in Mutare. He made his name with Tanganda Football Club, a team which was close to the hearts of most residents of the city. Bandura also did duty with the Zimbabwe Under-23 team which did so well under the guidance of John Rugg. The only surprise about Bandura is that he did not get as many senior national team caps as his talent deserved.

The other mystery is that after his retirement, he disappeared from the football radar. I understand he is now a businessman in South Africa. Zimbabwe football needs such ex-players to continue contributing in one way or the other and I hope one day, Bandura will come back to the game which gave him fame.

The Nechirongas — Allow me to discuss this family, the Nechirongas contributed to Zimbabwe football in their various capacities.

Hailing from the Chiwetu area of Rusape, the family settled in the Glen Norah section of Harare however, Jawett Nechironga won the league title in 1966 with St Paul’s Musami, a team formed by the Catholic priest, Father Anthony Davis. Jawett Nechironga is the father of former CAPS United, Rio-Dairibord and Arcadia United bustling striker, Francis Nechironga. Francis was capped at Under-20 level but was unable to break into the senior squad. His young brother, George “Tyson” Nechironga, went a step further. He was capped at Under-20, senior level and won the Soccer Star of the Year award in 1990.

“Tyson” also played in Poland before finishing his career with Bloemfontein Celtics in South Africa. The Nechirongas are a football clan, they also include Patrick Nechironga who played for State House Tornadoes but the above is the most talked about.

Ian Matondo — The versatile player was highly rated and was the captain of the vastly talented Under- 23 national team which had the likes of Peter Ndlovu, Benjamin Nkonjera, Agent “Ajira’’ Sawu, Innocent Rwodzi, Nelson Bandura, Karim Abdul, Vitalis “Digital’’ Takawira and Nesbert “Yabo’’ Saruchera among others.

At club level he played for Tanganda Football Club and he won the Castle Cup with the team.

It remains a mystery why he never graduated to the senior national team and yet he was often touted as the man to take over the centre back position after the retirement of the stalwarts ahead of him like Ephraim Chawanda and Francis Shonhayi. It never happened and tragically he died before the fulfilment of his full potential. His death was also shrouded in mystery, “woman trouble” it was claimed.

What a player and what a loss!

It is also important to highlight that Ian had a brother, Cliff, who, at one point, was “Mr Tanganda”, especially when the team was rising through the lower divisions. Cliff was comfortable on the wings and had a deadly left foot. The nickname “Evergreen” captured his contribution to the Tanganda cause.

In fact, the Matondo family can be described as a football clan. They had the above mentioned and in addition Rutherford and Revai who contributed to the football development in the city of Mutare.

Blessing Gumiso — “He was the fulcrum of the all-conquering Bosso team and was good with or without the ball. He gave the team stability,’’ legend Cephas Chimedza said this about this legend in one interview. Indeed, the Mutare born and bred legend was a very good defensive midfielder who formed a great combination with Charles Chilufya, Johannes Ngonzo and Richard Choruma at Highlanders.

He won a number of Cups during his stint at the club. He was a renowned ball winner who allowed the more creative players to shine. Manicaland can be proud of the achievements of her illustrious son. What a player.

Shepherd Muradzikwa — The man with the legendary nickname “Dragline” was a great midfielder for most of the teams which he played for. He did duty with Wankie, Eiffel Flats and Arcadia United football clubs. The Mutare-born legend had a powerful shot to go with his ball winning and hardworking qualities. In the senior national team, he was not always a fan favourite but he often silenced the “boo boys” by putting in a shift in the middle of the park.

I remember a Cosafa Castle Cup match when Zimbabwe played Namibia at the National Sports Stadium. For one reason or the other, fans booed Muradzikwa. He was not fazed, then his moment of glory came. Latching on to a loose ball, Muradzikwa released a missile from his legs. It was a thunderous drive from about 30 metres out. The booing fans immediately started celebrating — the fickleness of fans!

My respect to Muradzikwa, he was a very good player!

Johnson Mbaradza — Nicknamed “Enzo”, he was the unsung hero of the exciting Tanganda team of the 1990s. Often described as gritty, Mbaradza was a ball winner par excellence and had a big “football engine’’. He did most of the donkey work thereby allowing fans favourites like Lloyd Mutasa and Patrick Chapoterera to shine.

He tragically passed away in a road accident in his home town of Mutare. What a big loss because he was already venturing into coaching. I wonder what he could have achieved if cruel death had not come like a thief at night.

Eddie “Chimombe” Dube and Lovemore “Tula” Mapuya — I am proud to have watched these players develop from an early age when they were students at Gaza High School in Chipinge. Chipinge has not produced many great stars at a national level and when two emerge at the same time, we have to dish out the plaudits. At Gaza High, they were the stars and there was never any doubt that they were destined for great things.

Eddie will be remembered for his swashbuckling performances for Black Rhinos and Highlanders, while Lovemore will be remembered for his impeccable performances for Dynamos. Many fans of the popular Zimbabwe club still talk about how he marked the late Junior Agogo of Zamalek in a Champions League match. Agogo had arrived with a big reputation but “Tula” reduced him to a mere by-stander, he barely made a contribution.

Blessing Makunike — Nicknamed “Yogo Yogo”, his horrific death in a car accident together with two teammates, Gary Mashoko and Shigirai Arlon; and two fans, Gibson Murinye and Onesmore Harinye, remains one of the most tragic in then Zimbabwe football narrative. We were hurt as a nation.

The Dangamvura-born “Yogo Yogo” was one of the most talented players to emerge from the scenic city of Mutare. He was simply a joy to watch with his clever midfield mastery.

At the time of his death, he had matured and was reaching peak form with CAPS United. Then death came and the nation was robbed of a great star.

Ebson “Sugar” Muguyo and Gibson Sigauke — Elders of the trade, these legends found fame with Mashonaland United before nationalists’ intervention led to the name of the team change to Zimbabwe Saints. They were both from Manicaland although most of their careers were spent in Bulawayo.

Muguyo is a true legend of the game whose impact was also felt across the border in South Africa. He is recognised as the first player to score a hattrick in the Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs. He was also inducted in the Kaizer Chiefs’ Hall of Fame and is still very close to club founder Kaizer Motaung. What a legend!

Indeed, Manicaland, as a region, has contributed to the development of the game in this country. Honourable mention should go to the likes of George Mbwando, Ford Chitakatira, Norman Mapeza, Arnold Tsunga, Alois Bunjira, Patrick Chapoterera, Anthony Masunde and Lloyd Chitembwe who are all sons of this region. They were great players.

May the talent conveyor belt continue to produce!

Sisonke.