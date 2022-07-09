From Jubilee to Sinyo . . . Meet Mufombi’s finest footballers

Charles Mabika

Correspondent

ALTHOUGH not as famous as Mbare in political and football ancestry, the high-density suburb of Mufakose did raise a lot of exciting and skilful athletes in other fields like the Albert Nhamoyebonde’s Mufakose Tennis Coaching Academy duo of Martin Dzuwa and Peter Nyamande.

“Mufombi’’, as the suburb is referred to in slang terms, also bred the late father-son golfing sensation of Lewis Muridzo (Snr) and Lewis Muridzo (Jnr).

After 1980, Mufakose did not falter much behind Mbare or Highfield because it did produce one of the trickiest and most fanciful dribblers in Mike “Mabhurukwa” Abrahams of Arcadia United who belonged in the same dribbling class as his predecessors like George “Mastermind” Shaya, Stanford “Stix” Mutizwa and Majuta “Jujuju” Mpofu.

Other outstanding footballers who were born and bred in this residence’s dusty streets before and after Independence included the likes of the late Maxwell “Cheche” Billiat (who was the uncle and most influential figure in the meteoric rise of former Warriors forward, Khama Billiat); current international Talent Chawapihwa (Amazulu of South Africa); Clayton Munemo, Walter Kaseke (ex-Dynamos), Stanley Manyaya (ex-CAPS United); Thomas “Monkee” Muchanyarei, Kimathi Dhlamini, Leon Ndunduma (ex-Black Aces) and his unattached younger brother Never Ndunduma, former Black Rhinos forward David Ndunduma and Dougy Masamba (ex-State House Tornados).

So, like last week’s “almost impossible” task of selecting Mbare’s Finest XI, I’m saddled once again, with “struggling” to select a Mufakose Finest XI since 1980:

1. Moses Chunga (Forward) — Rated by many as the joint second finest footballer (alongside Peter Ndlovu and Bruce Grobbelaar), after Shaya, to come out of Zimbabwe. Chunga was a pure genius who carved his way to fame in the blue and white strips of Dynamos. He was nicknamed “The Razorman” during his illustrious career because he could slit open any defence from his original right wing position. Full of amazing talent and vision, he was also a spot-kick specialist and is one of a rare breed of players who have made history by scoring direct from a corner kick. Later blossomed in Europe where he starred for Eindtracht Aalst FC of Belgium. He was later selected into the club’s Finest 100 and a statue was created in his honour at the team’s stadium. Upon his retirement and return to Zimbabwe, Chunga has established himself as one of the leading and shrewd coaches around, earning himself the father-figure nickname “Bambo”. Until recently, he was the head mentor at Central Region Division One side Chapungu United before he quit. He also had the honour of serving as the Warriors captain.

2. Archieford Chimutanda (Midfielder) — If this special tactician had really been more serious about his game, he would have been the Godfather of Zimbabwean football. Perhaps the greatest passer of the ball ever seen in our local game. Nicknamed “Chehuchi” because of his “sweet moves”, he once boasted that he could control the ball with his chest (oh yes, he certainly could); any part of his right or left foot (oh yes, he certainly could); and even with his nose (I’m not entirely sure about that!). A middle-of-the-park magician who had total athletic poise, he was loaded with inimitable finesse and flair. Was also a free-kick specialist who always struck with chilling accuracy. His trademark wide smile as he stylishly beat an opponent with one of his many deft moves always lit up any stadium. Starred for Glens Strikers, Black Aces, Bata Power, Dynamos and Arcadia United and also drove the Warriors engine room every time he was selected by ex-Warriors mentor, Shepherd Murape, who once called him “the greatest player anywhere to control a ball down perfectly from the sky and onto the floor”.

3. Stanley Ndunduma (Forward) — Players like him come once in a lifetime! A speed merchant down the right wing, he was the most popular player of his generation in the Warriors fold. He possessed it all — pace, vision, accuracy and deadly finishing power. Cut his teeth into the big time at CAPS United and was crowned Soccer Star of the Year in 1981 following a trail-blazing season for both club and country. Moved to army side Black Rhinos a year later and proved that his top player triumph was no fluke after he scooped the top award again in 1985. Nicknamed “Sinyo” (short for his totem Sinyoro), this little winger was a close exception to the golden sporting rule that “one man does not make a team”… because at CAPS United, Rhinos and the Warriors, he was the team! He set the Swazi top league ablaze after he joined mediocre side Eleven Men in Flight FC whom he transformed into a fearsome side overnight after he arrived there. This late maestro also scored some stupendous goals for both club and country.

4. Joel Shambo (Midfielder) — Oh, how can any term of excellence ever describe this mercurial ball juggler and flamboyant artist who was a tireless workhorse all over the park? Made his name at CAPS United where today, he is still talked about as arguably the greatest player to don the famous green and white jersey. A rare master of the chest control, he never came out second best in a midfield aerial tussle and earned the Warriors skipper’s armband during an illustrious career that saw him specialising only in scoring exquisite goals. Known as “Jubilee” or “The Headmaster”, he was purely a marvel to watch as he controlled a high ball with his chest then move it slightly down to his knee and juggle it up and down as he mesmerisingly swept past his opponents before threading through a neat pass for his forwards. Also ventured into a successful coaching stint upon his retirement at former top-flight giants Blackpool.

5. Frank Mkanga (Goalkeeper) — The late shot-stopper who was the first Warriors No. 1 on the attainment of Independence in 1980. A big and commanding ‘keeper who was hypnotic when he sprung airborne to collect dangerous crosses. He was nicknamed “Mambo” because of total control of his goal area. Also shared another residence as he grew up in Mhangura where he made his first break at Mhangura FC. It wasn’t long before he was snapped up by Ziscosteel FC where by then Warriors head coach, John “JR” Rugg, immediately thrust him in between the goal posts ahead of seasoned campaigners like Raphael Phiri and Mike Mhlanga and was an instant hit with the fans following his acrobatic manoeuvres. Later joined Dynamos and the rest, as they say, is history!

6. Angirayi Chapo (Defender) — Nicknamed “Durawall” because of his invincibility as he shielded his defence colleagues in front of the opposing forwards. A roving right wing-back who was inch-perfect with his crosses. Strongly built and athletic in stature, he was a tough customer who could also play on the left flank and lavished joining in the attack. Composed, dependable and a natural leader, this former Warriors player was also an intelligent artist on the pitch who later became a successful coach upon his retirement and was much sought after in the lower divisions.

7. Never Chiku (Forward) — A stealthy finisher of the highest order who proved that opportunism is a striker’s ace in the pack. Was nicknamed “Maswerasei” after a rogue lion that terrorised the residents of resort town Kariba in the early ‘90s because of his pouncing and deadly finishes. A real goalkeeper’s nightmare who would hound and punish any top goalminder in the top-flight league. This late and gangling striker was one of the leading marksmen ever produced at CAPS United and Blackpool.

8. Memory Mucherahowa (Midfielder) — An energetic and combative tactician who was an exemplary leader as the inspirational skipper of Dynamos during an illustrious career that saw him being crowned Soccer Star of the Year in 1995. Blessed with sublime vision, he would initiate most of his team’s attacks with absolute authority and would sometimes end up on the score sheet. Also co-authored an autobiography titled “Soul of Seven Million Dreams” which was highly successful on the book shelves. One thing, however, will always remain a mystery to me: How on earth was “Mwendamberi” ignored by the various coaches who took charge of the Warriors during this Trojan horse character’s time on our fields?

9. Charles Kaseke (Defender) – A gangling specimen of the finest forms of excellence and perfection on the pitch as the main actor of the rearguard cast at his beloved club, Black Aces, and the Warriors. A quiet and unassuming character who was so calm that he never pressed the panic button even under pressure… That’s why his fans nicknamed him “Star Black”. Was as strong as an ox and authoritative in the air and also loved to join in the attack and scored a few goals from headers following corner kicks. Was never shy to try his luck from distances after dispossessing his opponents. Now resident in the United Kingdom.

10. Gift Mpariwa (Forward) — Now, if ever there was a player whose “staple diet” was hitting the back of the net, this was him! A big, assertive goal king who would score from any position in or from outside the box. “Ghetto” was one of the meanest gunslingers ever seen on our local football fields. Loaded with aggression and extra energy, he was Dynamos’ “weapon of mass destruction” during his tenure there and also carried his armoury to rivals CAPS United where he had a short stint. The late striker was also distinctive at the Warriors shooting range and won the Golden Boot award on four occasions. He once scored an amazing five goals as “Haina Ngozi” massacred Hwange 7-0 in a ZIFA Cup encounter in 1988 at the National Sports Stadium.

11. Khama Billiat (Forward) — Together with his close friend, Knowledge Musona (who hails from Norton), they are the finest pair of forward sensations of their generation. “Khamaldinho’s” mazy runs, dribbling trickery and chilling finishes kept the Warriors and two South African clubs — past and present — in “overdrive” gear at any venue. A menacing winger or centre striker, he shocked the Zimbabwe fans a few months ago when he revealed that was hanging up his boots on the international scene. Many are still praying that he might change his mind soon. Most of his goals are usually accompanied by a “special” tag on them. Undoubtedly one of the best local exports to South Africa, after the likes of Rabson “Sarafina” Mchichwa, Tinashe “Father” Nengomasha, Innocent “Raider” Chikoya and Benjani “Undertaker” Mwaruwari.

** Watch out for my “Highfield Finest XI” next week.