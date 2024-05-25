From counting banknotes to being hardware giants

Lifestyle Writer

Being in the comfort zone for too long breeds laziness and failure in most cases.

It also kills innovation, creativity and often leads to stunted growth in one’s career.

This can only be avoided if people take the leap of faith and try new career paths.

While it is not easy venturing into something that you have never done in your life, chances are high that people will see a failure. Taking risks has the potential to unlock new opportunities, especially when one has been doing the same thing for years.

Many people tend to regret the time they took while stuck in their comfort zone.

Some of the risk-takers are now living large after changing careers or thinking outside the box.

This could be the case with two brothers — Pious and Tragedy Museza — now enjoying swapping careers.

From donning designer suits while handling bank notes to counting nails at their hardware, it sounds like a downgrade in the minds of many.

But alas, they have a story to tell. A testimony!

To their peers in the banking sector, they saw failures after they took a new route in life.

It’s a move many of their peers never anticipated could be taken by the two siblings whose calling appeared to be in the financial sector. They have taken over the construction industry by storm, and should be regretting the years spent in the banking industry.

Instead of attending to banking clients, they now focus on home builders enquiring about building materials and whatever you dream of in construction.

In the true spirit of unity, family, and love, the pair is now reaping the rewards for risk-taking. Instead of donning ties and jackets at the bank, overalls and work-suits have become their new dress code, something they never imagined when they set out on their banking careers.

Besides running the hardware business, the brothers are also making a mark in faith matters as one of them is pastor at the AFM Church, while the other is an evangelist.

This is a clear testimony that we can plan, but the Lord will have a final decision.

In life, we can spend years doing the wrong tasks suppress other talents.

It’s quite unfortunate that it takes a few to realise their hidden gifts as is the case with Pious and Tragedy who should be grateful for the new path God has shown them.

With their business empire and God’s ministry flourishing, the two brothers have every reason to be grateful to the Almighty for the shown the right the way.

Theirs is a true testimony of how amazing God’s grace works when it locates you.

To be precise, God’s time is the best and what is needed at the moment is having faith in Him.

In today’s issue, Pious and Tragedy share a beautiful story of how they manage to navigate the new terrain of shuttling between church and the hardware business.

It’s a story of them moving out of their comfort zone to become game-changers in the construction industry.

In fact, a walk in downtown Harare, ask anyone if you want any construction materials, somehow, they direct you to the Musezas Prime Hardware Solutions.

Is it by grace, lucky, calling or it is by education?

Well,none of the above, theirs is about passion.

But how did they start, where are they going and what is the story behind them?

The Herald on Saturday Lifestyle caught up with the unheralded two gentlemen who said all the success comes from God, but what was surprising was that they have the same business acumen, the only difference being the other brother is shy.

After the interview, they revealed that they did not believe that they could be profiled as they thought it was the preserve of celebrities.

“We also wanted to be in the newspaper, sharing our story, but we thought we are not celebrities, but from now we are celebrities. We called our mother alerting her that we have met the media. She was shocked as we are the first in our family history to reach such magnitude,” they said.

Pious started working for top local bank in 2006 and quit four years later after his sister Ratidzo who was into the hardware business, asked him to take care of the shop while she was doing some other errands.

“I was an accountant and I did audit as well. So in 2011, after coming from work, I visited my sister at Mukambo in Highfield.

“She wanted me to look after the shop while she went back home to fetch something,” he explained.

“I would say, I was tired from work, but this is when I fell in love with hardware and construction work. I enjoyed the environment and atmosphere. I called my brother and told him, ‘This is it’, I am quitting banking and finance to venture into the construction.”

Pious said his family and friends thought he was joking.

“It was just like that and I started doing paperwork to open my hardware. My family and friends were shocked that I was trading my designer suits for overalls. I fell in love with the hardware to extent I could go home after 8pm just to make sure everything is in place,” he said.

Pious said he chose to name their business ‘Prime’ because he wanted to be exclusive and classy.

“We buy our materials from Dubai, South Africa and sometimes Venezuela. We sell ceramic sinks, pipes, lights to tubs among others. We are movitated by the Vision 2030 mantra of not leaving anyone and any place behind. We have created jobs for youths in the ghetto and we are making our own contribution of keeping them away from drug and substance abuse.”

The affable evangelist said he would travel to Switzerland for a hardware and construction exhibition in November.

“We have been invited to Switzerland to take part in an exhibition and this came after one of the customers visited our store and we became friends.”

For Tragedy, who is a pastor at AFM Assembly in Glen Norah, he joined the hardware business to help his brother.

“I also quit banking and finance years back as I was working at one of the biggest banks in the country. I saw that my brother wanted a helping hand and decided to join him. I am the oldest, but I respect him as the chief executive officer,” said Tragedy.

“I joined him in 2016 and I have never looked back. I would say this was our calling because growing up we used to play with nails, bricks and pipes but as you know our culture, our parents would want their child to be a doctor or lawyer among other professions.”

“We have three warehouses along Mbuya Nehanda, Charter Road and Harare Street. Business has been exceptionally well, but challenges are there, I have adjusted well,” he said.

Tragedy said their biggest wish is to build the biggest hardware in Africa.

“I had a vision soon after I left the bank to build the biggest hardware in Africa. That dream will is not in vain, as I have started the planning.”

But isn’t difficult to work with his brother?

“At work, we respect each other’s positions and at home we are brothers,” he said.

Tragedy added that their role model is business mogul Strive Masiyiwa.

“He started small and he is now a billionaire, this is where we want to go. We believe in integrity, doing the things right at the right time and this helps our customer care. Professionalism is key.”

He said they don’t regret leaving the banking sector.

“Money is not new to us as we have handled large amounts. We have built houses with this construction work and travelled all over the world. My brother is good at marketing and communication and I am much more on the ground.”

“Pastoralship is a calling and different from my line of work but I don’t mix the two. Remember its a different environment in downtown but we have managed to sail through.”

Tragedy said given a chance, they want to work with the Government in terms of providing materials to some of the State’s construction projects.