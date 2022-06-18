From Arcadia with love . . . Remembering community’s football heroes

Danai Chitakasha-Special Correspondent

“COME on Arcadia!” was the voice of Arcadia United’s super fan Auntie Cookie which used to reverberate in most football stadiums around Zimbabwe whenever Arcadia United were playing.

“If you miss the man, take the man!” was a football approach which was associated with Arcadia defender Majid Dhana, a no-nonsense player who took no prisoners.

Indeed, any discussion of Zimbabwean football will not be complete without an acknowledgement of the massive contribution of the Arcadia community. It is also important to note that this is a well-defined community and in Zimbabwe the term “Coloured” is not frowned upon.

I know that in other parts of the world the term is considered politically incorrect, it is even viewed as racist. In Zimbabwe that is not the case; we accept that there is a “Coloured community.”

Allow me therefore in this contribution to pick 10 of the best players I watched since 1980 who emerged from this community.

I know Arcadia United players will dominate the list but I will consider others who did not play for Arcadia United.

I am also aware that a number of black players played for Arcadia United.

Legends such as Adolf Mutuma, Allan “Teacher’’ Hlatywayo, Mike “Mabhurugwa’’ Abrahams, Ernest Katanda, Archieford “Chehuchi’’ Chimutanda, Givemore Nyahuma, Danny “DJ’’ Jambo, Gift “Shaft’’ Makoni, Anthony “Bryan Robson’’ Kambani, Charlie Nyagowa, Clever Muzuwa, Mike Mhlanga, David Zulu, Francis Nechironga, Richard Manda and Shepherd Muradzikwa among others. But I will not include them on this list.

Here is my list:

1. George Rollo — Nicknamed “TNT’’, he will always be remembered for that unforgettable quote: “Tell them that TNT is back!” He had scored a scorcher against Dynamos in a floodlit match at Rufaro Stadium. It was claimed that his shot “tore” the nets. Something special always happened whenever the ceremonial home of football, Rufaro, hosted these night matches. How we miss those days! Will we ever witness another night game at this iconic venue? Only time will tell.

Anyway back to Rollo. When he hit that thunderbolt to help Arcadia beat Dynamos 1-0, he made that bold declaration.

Indeed, Rollo was a feared striker during his heydays, one of the best in the business. In 1978, he won the Soccer Star of the Year award and he continued with his rich form after Independence.

Apart from Arcadia, he also played for Black Aces and the senior national team.

“TNT” what a player!

2. Bethal Salis — Another lethal striker nicknamed “Kabhutsu” for his small-sized shoe. Salis was a respected striker and was good enough to be among the pioneers who started the Zimbabwe senior national team’s journey in 1980.

3. Majid Dhana — The tough as a teak defender who was guided by a simple defending principle: “If you miss the ball, take the man!” He served both Arcadia United and the Warriors with total commitment. For Majid, missing the ball and missing the man was a cardinal sin, and he made sure that he did not miss both.

4. Nat Bismark — A good goalkeeper who served Arcadia United for a long time. I think he was also a national team trialist but the competition was too much for him.

5. Joey Antipas — An accomplished right-back who also had a stint with the senior national team. Antipas has continued with his football career as a coach. He has coached Motor Action, Chicken Inn and the Zimbabwe senior national team. Nicknamed ‘’Mafero’’, he is a respected football mind.

6. Hamid Dhana — Nicknamed “Mids’’ or “Muzukuru”, I think he is the best player to emerge from this football rich community of Arcadia. Dhana was a clever midfielder who loved to play one touch football. He played for his boyhood club before moving to Dynamos and later to Black Rhinos. I think he formed one of the best midfield combinations in Zimbabwe at Rhinos where he played with Stanford “Stix’’ Mutizwa and Stanley ‘’Sinyo’’ Ndunduma.

“Muzukuru” was some player!!

7. Charlie Jones — Nicknamed “Kabhasikoro” for his pace, Jones was a respected striker. He relied on his pace and eye for goal to make a name for himself for both Arcadia United and CAPS United.

8. Carlos Max — Nicknamed “Murehwa”, he started off as a prolific striker. He first came to my attention when he scored a hat-trick against my team CAPS United. Acardia United wreaked havoc that day as they won 6-3. Max spearheaded the attack and gave CAPS United defenders a torrid time.

Later Max reverted to right back, a position he mastered with aplomb. The long haired Max did duty for Arcadia United, CAPS United, Dynamos and the Zimbabwe Warriors. The Arcadia community can be proud of his achievements.

9. Peter Fanwell — Nicknamed” Chops”, his case is an interesting one. He started off as a basketball player for Arcadia Bucs before moving to Black Aces and eventually establishing himself at Dynamos for many years. “Chops” was also capped by the Zimbabwe senior national team.

The Peter Fanwell story cannot be complete if I do not mention the national heartbreak caused by the John Sibanda howler which put paid to Zimbabwe’s hopes of AFCON qualification in 1992.

Apparently there was a phone call from a higher office which instructed the coach, Armando Ferreira, to play John Sibanda ahead of Fanwell, who was the recognised number one then.

It was a last-minute change that even the big man Sibanda was not ready for. “I saw fear in his eyes!” midfielder Willard Mashinkila-Khumalo later said after the keeper conceded the painful goal against Congo.

Fanwell himself later admitted that pressure had been brought to bear on the coach to drop him and field Sibanda.

The result of the interference was a collective national heartbreak!

Peter “Chops” Fanwell, what a keeper!

10. Henry McKop/Pernell McKop – As earlier stated in the introduction not everyone is from Arcadia United so let me cast my net wider. Henry, nicknamed “The Bully”, was a great striker for Zimbabwe Saints and the Zimbabwe Warriors. When Reinhard Fabisch became coach, he converted him to the left back position. “Bully” served the nation with distinction.

His elder brother Pernell was a good goalkeeper who played a pivotal role in Zimbabwe Saints’ exciting team of 1988 which won the league title, after going for the whole season unbeaten in the championship race.

Interestingly at one point at a very young age, he was part of the coaching department under Reinhard Fabisch. Can you imagine that at that young age, he was barking instructions to the great Bruce Grobbelaar who was the Dream Team’s number one. It showed the faith which the head coach had in his abilities.

Indeed “The Coloured Community” has contributed to the development of football in Zimbabwe. The history will not be complete without acknowledgement of this role. I have focused on the post-Independence era but there are many great players who contributed pre-1980.

In the pre-Independence era, Arcadia United produced a number of talented players such as goalkeeper Gilbert ‘’Sikalo’’ Stewart, Owen “Zowie” Moodley, Nat Moore, Hedley “Toots the touchline wizard” Leyton, Reg Paizee, Cornelius Elijah, Raymond Hendrikse, Alvin Gough, Reg Payne, Titus Mgodi, Goosey Galloway, Mohamed ‘’Amato’’ Cader, Alwyn Hagen, Zarta Govinder and Farid Mohammed.

As earlier mentioned in the introduction, I decided to focus more on the “Coloured” players, “Makaradhi” as we called them.

One has to acknowledge the coaches as well like Mick Poole who won Zimbabwe’s first trophy, the 1985 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup. Lest we forget, the administrators like Jimmy ‘’Daddy’’ Finch, Pat Travers, Rummie Mohammed, Joe Pike, Brian Harry and Trevor Carelse-Juul to mention but a few.

And yes, club owner Eric Rosen of Motor Action should be applauded for digging deep into his pocket to take Zimbabwean football to a great level. Many good players earned their living and established themselves through the efforts of this man. He did wonders too as one of the PSL governors.

The Arcadia community also gave us Danny Bismark stadium, a decent facility which hosted many Super League and later Premier League matches. Unfortunately, the stadium is now neglected and I hope one day, the community will revive it.

From Arcadia, with love! Indeed, we must always appreciate!