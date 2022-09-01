Freight industry applauds Beitbridge ICT upgrades

Business Reporter

OPERATORS in the shipping and forwarding industry have commended the Government for its decision to upgrade the information communication technology (ICT) system at Beit bridge border post as part of the border modernisation programme.

The move to upgrade ICT infrastructure at the port of entry has excited players in the shipping and forwarding sector who are confident that a paperless system will further consolidate the border post’s attractiveness as the preferred port of entry and exit for commercial cargo.

“There is a lot that is likely to accrue under such plans so we are supporting and endorsing the projects to boost traffic inflows and earnings,” said Godfrey Muswere, Jugo Freight chief executive officer.

“We are happy that implementers of border modernisation are also attending to ICTs infrastructure at the border. It used to be a nightmare to get commercial cargo cleared. We would spend the whole day trotting to and from the South African physically carrying papers for stamping. Now ZIMRA and South African counterparts are now scanning and emailing critical documents,” said one trucker who spoke to The Herald Business & Finance.

Cross border traders who also spoke to this publication noted that “this is a step in the right direction”. They said apart from reducing human error, the upgraded ICT infrastructure cuts down waiting time for commercial cargo and makes everyone’s job a lot easier,

The integrated border modernisation project has seen authorities procuring the latest technology linked to the national surveillance centre in Harare.

Zimbabwe has intensified the modernisation of ports of entry, including the Beitbridge Border Post and it is the expected benefits that have created optimism of increased businesses by the freight industry players.

Border post expansion projects are also anticipated to boost revenue inflows.

“Incomes will increase and the general level of business will also be greater so it is something that was long overdue,” noted freight Industry stakeholder, Mrs Lorraine Mangena.

The border posts modernisation programme has also improved clearing systems at ports of entry.

Joseph Musariri, Shipping and Freight Forwarders Association of Zimbabwe chief executive officer said, “Overall, we are elated because for instance, the expansion of the Beitbridge border post has already created a positive platform to boost trade.”

Zimbabwe’s Border Posts Modernisation Plan is also aimed at reducing congestion, facilitating a one stop border post and monitoring leakages and smuggling.

The Zimborders Consortium, in collaboration with the government, has committed US$300 million to the whole modernisation and improvement initiative at Beitbridge, which is scheduled to be completed in April of next year. The programme is being carried out on the basis of a 17-year build-operate-transfer (BOT) concession between the Zimborders Consortium and the government.

The partnership will administer and maintain the infrastructure for the term of the concession, earning a return on investment via border toll payments.