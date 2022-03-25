Freeman, Killer T, Seh Calaz headline Werras Park official opening

Entertainment Reporter



CELEBRATED Zimdancehall musicians Killer T, Seh Calaz and Freeman will this afternoon headline the official opening of Werras Park, a new leisure hub located in Harare’s high-density suburb of Glen View 1.

Werras Park will open doors to the public at 2pm.

Owned by entrepreneur and music promoter Samuel Saungweme, also known as Boss Werras, the park houses an out and indoor entertainment joint, supermarket, butchery and a kids’ play centre and other leisure facilities.

Saungweme said the opening of the joint points to his stable, Werras Entertainment’s commitment to contribute towards national economic development and arts promotion.

“Although we are not spared by the economic challenges that we are facing as a country, Werras Entertainment will continue to exhibit its commitment to add towards national development and promoting arts in the country,” said Saungweme.

He said Covid-19 protocols will be observed during the official opening.