Freedom fighter beheaded by the Smith regime finally laid to rest

The Herald

Fungai Lupande-Mash Central Bureau

Cde Eriya Kamire, beheaded by the Rhodesian security forces at Harare Central Prison and buried at a cemetery at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison in 1974 after being captured at the height of the liberation struggle, has finally been laid to rest in Dotito, Mt Darwin among his kinsmen.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Senator Monica Mavhunga said the torture and painful death Cde Kamire endured gives patriot Zimbabweans a passion to defend the country.

“This country has many people who died for it including Cde Kamire. It’s now our turn and duty to safeguard our hard-earned independence,” she said.

Born in 1952 to Kamire Katenaire and Bungare Kapadza, Cde Kamire went to Date Primary School where he did Sub-A to Standard 5.

He joined the liberation struggle on January 4, 1973 leaving behind a wife, Dairesi Mapuranga.

Together with Claudius Katenaire, Cde Kamire met up with 80 others from Marisi village.

The group was led by different commanders including Cde Vhuu and Cde Chinodakufa.

However, the group failed to cross into Mozambique and was trained at Kambototo base.

After their military training Cde Kamire operated in the Chaminuka sector under the leadership of their section commander Cde Nkomo.

In 1974 Cde Kamire and his team were capture by the Rhodesian forces and was detained at Mt Darwin Prison where they were tortured.

 

They were transferred to Bindura, Chawagona Hapana Prison and later Harare Central Prison where he was executed.

He was buried in a mass grave at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

After independence he was exhumed and buried in a single grave at Chikurubi Cemetery.

