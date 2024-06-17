Free medical consultations for Birchenough Bridge Community

From right Mr Nicholas Sithole Birchnough Bridge Hospital Matron, Cde Ngoni Mudekunye Buhera South Legislator, Advocate Misheck Mugadza Minister of State for Manicaland provincial Affairs and devolution, BGF Founder Dr Kuda Tagwirei, BGF Co-Founder Mrs Sandra Tagwirei, Shepherdess Tafadzwa Rangarira-SDA, BGF CEO Mr Mberikwazvo Chitambo

Herald Reporter

The Bridging Gaps Foundation has donated medical equipment worth thousands of dollars to Birchenough Bridge Hospital, while the surrounding community is getting food aid from the non-governmental organisation.

The donation include hospital beds, bedding sheets, blankets, hospital consumables, 30 tonnes of mealie meal, 10 tonnes of beans and 3 000 litres of cooking oil.

Founded by prominent business tycoon, Mr Kudakwashe Tagwirei, the organisation is among the private sector entities that have taken heed of President Mnangagwa’s call to join forces in combating El Niño-induced food insecurity and improving healthcare.

Speaking during the hand-over ceremony, Mr Tagwirei said for the next two weeks, the foundation will be stationed in Birchenough Bridge and Tanganda Halt to provide free medical care to thousands of people.

This will be done in partnership with the Seventh Day Church.

“We strive to bridge gaps within communities, our team has been in this area for five days and we have noticed that health care is essential. From Monday, people will be able to see doctors for various ailments free of charge.

“We are making sure that the hospital is well equipped for the patients’ comfort, while the community gets mealie-meal, cooking oil and sugar beans. Two or more trucks with mealie-meal will be coming in the next few days as we try to bridge the food deficit,” said Mr Tagwirei.

The organisation has been deploying medical doctors to remote areas and offering a wide range of services, including dental care, blood pressure checks, maternity services, optometry, diabetes management and healthy eating education.

Receiving the donation on behalf of Government, the Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Advocate Misheck Mugadza said the gesture will positively impact the lives of the communities in Birchenough Bridge.

“The generous gift from Bridging Gaps Foundation will make a significant change in the lives of the community and contribute to the hospital’s capacity to handle patients. I hope this will spread to other parts of the country,” said Advocate Mugadza.



Birchenough Bridge Hospital Matron, Mr Nicholas Sithole said the donation came at the right time.

“We appreciate this gesture because it has addressed some of the pressing challenges we were facing as an institution. We needed the beds, blankets, bedding sheets and screen covers so that we enhance patients’ privacy in the hospital,” he said.

Bridging Gaps Foundation chief executive officer, Mr Mberikwazvo Chitambo said his institution has great plans for the people of Zimbabwe.

“We want to replicate this gesture in other districts across the country. We are focusing on alleviating hunger through the provision of food aid, investing in educational programming and creating health awareness in the communities.

“As you are aware, the BGF houses Arundel Hospital in Harare. So we are taking the services offered at that facility to communities across the country,” said Mr Chitambo.

The programme has already benefited thousands of people in Chipinge, Domboshava and Plumtree.

Zanu PF legislator for Buhera South Constituency, Cde Ngoni Mudekunye, Bridging Gaps Foundation co-founder Ms Sandra Tagwirei and Seventh Day Church East Union President Dr Musara attended the ceremony.