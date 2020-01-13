Breaking News
Five die in head-on collision

Five die in head-on collision

Three people have died , while two were burnt beyond recognition in a head on car collision at a 41 km peg near ...

Free entry to Zim, Sri Lanka test series

The Herald

Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe Cricket have scrapped the gate charges for the Test series between the Chevrons and Sri Lanka scheduled for next week.

The Chevrons are set to play their first Test in over a year and the association has announced that there will be free entrance for the rest of the ground.

Zimbabwe need the numbers after interest in the game had apparently died down because of lack of international cricket.

ZC spokesperson Darlington Majonga said those wishing to watch from the Embankment side pay $30. The tickets for the Centurion side will cost $50. Majonga said all forms of payment are acceptable at the gates.

The first Test is scheduled to start this Sunday with the second match set for 27-31 January. Both matches will be played at Harare Sports Club.

