Free drug testing intensified

Ivan Zhakata

THE free screening of drug usage and prostate cancer by the Abused Substances and Diagnostics Management (ASDM) has been intensified during this festive season as the programme continues to test, screen, counsel and manage victims.

This comes as the country is fighting drug and substance abuse among young people to ensure a drug-free generation.

Speaking during the launch of the ADSM project in Harare recently, Professor Hilda Matarira, who is lead investigator of the project, said the programme came at a time when Zimbabwe was faced with a myriad of challenges regarding drug and substance abuse.

She said there was an increase in the drug and alcohol abuse challenge not only among young people, but also adults over 40 years old.

“Substance abuse is a global challenge with detrimental effects on health, wealth and security of nations,” Prof Matarira said.

“In Zimbabwe, drug abuse has been associated with mental disorders, crime, high accident rates, interpersonal violence, risky sexual behaviour accompanied by an increased risk of HIV acquisition and STI incidences, negative health of users, negative psychological impacts on families and negative socio-economic impacts on their communities.

“The ASDM project aims to play an active role in the screening, counselling and management of victims.

“The project will intensify the provision of free drug testing for the duration of the festive season.”

Prof Matarira implored transport companies with drivers travelling during the holidays, police, insurance companies, mental health clinics and parents to make use of the window period.

Zimbabwe Psychological Association vice president Dr Gwatirera Javangwe said there was a need to target close medical settings for drug substance abuse screening and diagnostics to help users confront their addictions.

“We need to deal with this problem before this problem gets out of hand. We must build something and the time is now,” he said.

“There are three processes in terms of the screening and the areas where this can be done is in the community health centres, schools, and close health centres.

“For any screening, we need to collaborate and target these facilities because these are the places where people will go with health-related problems.

“Early screening should also inform health centres for medical facilities.”