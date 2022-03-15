Fraudsters on the prowl

Farirai Machivenyika

Senior Reporter

The public has been warned to be on the lookout for fraudsters who are on the prowl and impersonating prominent businessmen and politicians through suggestions of fake business partnerships.

Some of the names that are being peddled around on social media include that of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Deputy Minister, Tino Machakaire and businessmen Mr Kuda Tagwirei, Mr Philip Mataranyika and Mr Moses Chingwena among others.

“It has come to our attention that there are misleading messages circulating on social media, requesting for payments, or suggesting business partnerships with the following high profile Zimbabweans; Honourable Tino Machakaire, Mr Philip Mataranyika, Mr Kuda Tagwirei and Moses Chingwena and others.

“We want to warn the public about this scam and the falsehoods being spread by unscrupulous criminal elements. We categorically and unequivocally condemn their actions and are conducting investigations to find the perpetrators of these unsavoury acts,” reads a joint statement from the concerned individuals.

The statement also warned the public to be wary of any UK, South Africa and Mozambique telephone numbers, which may be used to impersonate the quartet asking for money transfers.

They added that the police are on the lookout for such scammers and action will be taken against those originating or circulating such falsehoods.

The scammers mainly do WhatsApp calling with the following numbers;

+44 7361 622113 or +27 837981584 and the public is encouraged to contact the police immediately if they are called by the fraudsters.