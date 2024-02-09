Fourth Session of the Botswana-Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission Summit commences

President Mnangagwa is in Botswana for the 4th Session of the Botswana-Zimbabwe Bi National Commission at Maun Lodge in Maun Resort City Botswana.

Lincoln Towindo, in Maun, BOTSWANA

The Fourth Session of the Botswana-Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission (BNC) has commenced here at the Maun Lodge, where the two countries are set to broaden cooperation in a range of areas and enhance integration.

President Mnangagwa and his counterpart President Mogkweetsi Masisi held private talks before the commencement of the Heads of State Summit, which is set to consolidate relations between Harare and Gaborone.

The two countries are set to sign off several Memoranda of Understanding in a broad range of areas spanning trade, security, and investment promotion during the summit.