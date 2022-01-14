Four Zimbabwean prisoners in dramatic escape in SA

Freedom Mupanedemo

Police in South Africa have launched a manhunt for six fugitives, four of them Zimbabweans, who escaped in dramatic fashion following the interception of the truck transporting them to court by gunmen.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Brigadier Brenda Muridili said the quartet of Nkululekho Nkomo, Thulani Dube, Augustine Moyo, Bongisani Mkhandla all Zimbabweans and the two South Africans were being escorted for an initial appearance in court at Vosloorus today when the police escort vehicle was attacked by gunmen.

“The police truck transporting the prisoners was ambushed by three armed men driving a silver Audi vehicle at the corner of Barry Marias and Rondelbult streets. Five of the six escapees were due at court for a Dawnpark Business Robbery and attempted murder,” said Brig Gen Muridili.