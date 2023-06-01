Four pupils killed, 21 others injured in accident

Crime Reporter

FOUR pupils died while 21 others were injured when a Mazda T35 truck they were travelling in was hit on the driver’s door by a bus and it veered off the road along the Harare-Masvingo Road.

The truck had 22 pupils who were all thrown out.

One pupil died on the spot while the other three died on admission at Beatrice Hospital.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 81-kilometre peg along Harare-Masvingo Road on May 31, 2023 at around 4pm in which four people were killed whilst 21 others were injured. “An Inter Africa Zhongtong bus travelling towards Masvingo with 59 passengers on board hit the driver’s door of a T35 truck travelling in the same direction whilst carrying 22 pupils, resulting in the T35 truck veering off the road to the right.“All pupils were thrown out of the truck and subsequently one pupil died on the spot whilst three others died upon admission at Beatrice Hospital,” he said.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Beatrice Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.