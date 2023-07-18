Four perish in Mabvuku turn off traffic accident

Four people died on Monday evening at the Mabvuku turnoff along the Harare-Mutare road when two Honda Fit vehicles were involved in a head on collision after one of them veered off the road after hitting a pedestrian.

Police confirmed the accident, which occurred during the evening rush hour around 5.30pm, and said four other people were injured. The bodies of the deceased were taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary while the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

“A Honda fit vehicle with four passengers on board hit a pedestrian before veering to the right where it was involved in a head on collision with another Honda Fit vehicle with one passenger on board,” the police said in a statement.

In a separate but related incident, police are appealing for information which might help identify a medium built man estimated to be about 30 years of age who was killed in a road traffic accident on June 23 along Sam Nujoma Road near the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals after being hit by a Nissan Hard body vehicle. The body is at the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary. – New Ziana