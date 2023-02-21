Four nabbed for printing fake money

Four suspects have been arrested for printing fake money

Herald Reporter

SCORES of fake United States dollars have been seized after police bust a gang, which was printing the greenback notes, in Bulawayo.

The cartel includes the trio of Obedience Muza (23), Nixon Matienga (37) and Liberty Madzivanyika (33), who were arrested on Saturday at a hotel in Bulawayo.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“On February 18, detectives in Bulawayo acted on a tip-off and arrested the four at a local hotel in Bulawayo for being found in possession of fake United States notes comprising 26 x US$50, 37 x US$20 and 8 x US$10.

“Further investigations led to the recovery of a printer and some papers which were used to print the fake notes.”