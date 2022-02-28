Four Ministry of Mines officials arrested

Crime Reporter

FOUR Ministry of Mines and Mining Development officials have been arrested for criminal abuse of office after they allegedly recommended the registration of mining claims on land not meant for pegging in Uzumba-Maramba-Pfungwe and Mutoko.

The four, Tizah Mandawa, Zvinodaishe Mubariri, Rachel Nkomo and Godfrey Dadirai were arrested by officers from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc).

They are still assisting with investigations.

In a statement, Zacc confirmed the developments this morning.

“Zacc has arrested four Ministry of Mines officials, Tizah Mandawa, Zvinodaishe Mubariri, Rachel Nkomo and Godfrey Dadirai for criminal abuse of duty.

“The four are accused of recommending the registration of mining claims on grounds not open for pegging and prospecting in UMP and Mutoko.”

