Four killed, six injured in accident

Crime Reporter

Four people died while six others were injured when a Toyota Hiace they were travelling in veered off the road and overturned at the 3km peg along the Nyika-Zaka Road in Bikita yesterday.

The accident occurred at around 5pm and the 18-seater commuter omnibus was towing a trailer.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the bodies of the deceased were taken to Silveira Mission Hospital mortuary while the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on April 25, 2023 at around 1700 hours at the 3-kilometre peg along Nyika–Zaka Road where four people died while six others were injured when a Toyota Hiace vehicle with 28 passengers on board veered off the road and overturned twice before landing on its roof.

“The bodies of the victims were taken to Silveira Mission Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital,” he said.