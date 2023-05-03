Four killed, four injured in road accident

Crime Reporter

Four people died while four others were injured when a Toyota Sienta they were travelling in veered off the road and overturned several times along the Mutare-Masvingo Road yesterday.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on May 2, 2023, at the 181-kilometre peg along Mutare-Masvingo Road where four people died whilst four others were injured when a Toyota Sienta vehicle with eight passengers on board veered off the road and overturned several times.

“The bodies of the victims were taken to Silveira Mission Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital,” he said.