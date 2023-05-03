  • Today Wed, 03 May 2023

Four killed, four injured in road accident

Four killed, four injured in road accident

Crime Reporter

Four people died while four others were injured when a Toyota Sienta they were travelling in veered off the road and overturned several times along the Mutare-Masvingo Road yesterday.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on May 2, 2023, at the 181-kilometre peg along Mutare-Masvingo Road where four people died whilst four others were injured when a Toyota Sienta vehicle with eight passengers on board veered off the road and overturned several times.

“The bodies of the victims were taken to Silveira Mission Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital,” he said.

You Might Also Like

/
  • NACZ director appointed to Global Arts B... National

    NACZ director appointed to Global Arts B...

    Arts Reporter The Director of the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ), Mr Nicholas Moyo has been appointed to the board of the International Federation of Arts Councils and Culture Agencies (IFACCA), the global network of arts councils, ministries of culture and government agencies. Mr Moyo was elected yesterday at a meeting of IFACCA held […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments