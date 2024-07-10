Four killed, 10 injured in road traffic accident

Crime Reporter

Four people were killed while 10 others were injured when a commuter omnibus they were travelling in overturned just after Mabvuku turn-off along the Harare-Mutare highway this afternoon.

The commuter omnibus’ tyre burst and the driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in it rolling three times, before landing on its roof.Four people died on the spot while 10 others were injured.The injured were taken to a local hospital for treatment.Police confirmed the incident saying the commuter omnibus was on its way to Marondera when the accident occurred.