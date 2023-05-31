Four diplomats present credentials to President Mnangagwa

President Mnangagwa receives credentials from Côte d'Ivoire Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Sakaria Kone at State House.

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

New ambassadors from the republics of Saharawi Arab Democratic, Cote d’Ivoire, Serbia and Hungary have presented their credentials to President Mnangagwa pledging to strengthen ties with Zimbabwe.

First to present was Saharawi Arab Democratic envoy Mr Moussa Zaoui Louali followed by Mr Sakaria Kone (Cote d’Ivoire, Mr Goran Vujicic (Serbia) and Mr Attilia Gyorgy Hovarth (Hungary).

Serbian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Goran Vujicic said was grateful to be accredited for the second time in the country.

“I can assure you that my mission would be to restore everything that was a part of the development of Zimbabwe,” he said.

Acting Foreign Affairs Minister Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and the acting permanent secretary in the ministry Ambassador Rofina Chikava, attended the event.