Four die in accident

17 Sep, 2022
The Herald

 

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

FOUR people died when the vehicle they were travelling in was involved in an accident along Lionsden-Mhangura Road this afternoon.

The vehicle, a Toyota Noah burst its front left tyre before rolling and landing on its wheels a few kilometres before Lions’ Den.

The 14 occupants were travelling for a soccer match when the accident occurred leaving 10 other passengers seriously injured.

“The team was from Emily Park and Monrose Farms in Mhangura’s Ward 5. They had a soccer match at Mtunzi Farm in Mhangura’s Ward 13.

“They wanted to refill their vehicle at Lions’ Den fuel station enroute to Mtunzi Farm when the accident occurred,” one witness said.

National police spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner, Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident.

The deceased and injured, were taken to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.

