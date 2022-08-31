Four cattle rustlers nabbed

Andrew Muvishi Mashonaland East Correspondent

Four suspected cattle rustlers have been arrested in Mahusekwa and eight cattle believed to be part of the stolen herd were recovered in the Chihota area in Marondera district.

Mashonaland East deputy provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Misheck Denhere confirmed the arrest.

“We can confirm the arrest of Revai Mutumba of Sandi Village under Chief Nenguwo who implicated Norbert Matanga after he was found with eight cattle at his homestead following the tip off.

“We are urging members of the public to introduce neighbourhood watch committees as the number of stock theft is on the increase,” said Asst Insp Denhere.