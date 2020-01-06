Breaking News
Marry Mubaiwa out on $50 000 bail . . .

Marry Mubaiwa out on $50 000 bail . . .

HIGH Court judge justice Pisirayi Kwenda has freed the estranged wife to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Marry ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Former ZCDC CEO off hook

06 Jan, 2020 - 15:01 0 Views
0 Comments
Former ZCDC CEO off hook Morris Bekezela Mpofu

The Herald

Nyore Madzianike – Senior Court Reporter

THE State has withdrawn before plea charges against former Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Mining Company (ZCDC) Morris Bekezela Mpofu after it failed to gather evidence that warrants his prosecution.

Mpofu was facing criminal abuse of office charges after he allegedly allowed an ex-convict diamond dealer, Robal Hussein to trade in the precious mineral with the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe.

Allegations against Mpofu arose on March 19 2019, after he recommended Hussein to be allowed to buy diamonds from MMCZ.

Upon being recommended by Mpofu, Hussein bought three diamond parcels weighing 358,58 carats for US$258 224.

He bought the diamonds on behalf of a company called Diamond Cut.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting