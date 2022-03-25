Former ZACC chairperson Whabira dies

Herald Reporter

Former Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption (ZACC) chairperson, Job Whabira, has died.

Whabira is understood to have died early this week.

ZACC chairperson, Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo, confirmed the death last night.

She promised to provide more details today.

“Yes I can confirm his death. He is a former ZACC chairperson. In fact, he is the one I replaced,” said Justice Matanda-Moyo last night.

It could not be immediately established what caused Whabira’s death.

He was born on February 21, 1939.

Whabira was sworn in as ZACC chairperson in February 2016 and left on January 31, 2019.

Before his appointment as chairperson of the anti-graft body, Whabira had previously served as Permanent Secretary in the ministries of Defence, and Home Affairs.