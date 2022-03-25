Former ZACC chairperson Whabira dies

25 Mar, 2022 - 00:03 0 Views
0 Comments
Former ZACC chairperson Whabira dies Job Whabira

The Herald

Herald Reporter

Former Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption (ZACC) chairperson, Job Whabira, has died.

Whabira is understood to have died early this week.

ZACC chairperson, Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo, confirmed the death last night.

She promised to provide more details today.

“Yes I can confirm his death. He is a former ZACC chairperson. In fact, he is the one I replaced,” said Justice Matanda-Moyo last night.

It could not be immediately established what caused Whabira’s death.

He was born on February 21, 1939.

Whabira was sworn in as ZACC chairperson in February 2016 and left on January 31, 2019.

Before his appointment as chairperson of the anti-graft body, Whabira had previously served as Permanent Secretary in the ministries of Defence, and Home Affairs.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting