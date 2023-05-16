Former MP Maduza, accomplice in court for fraud

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

Former Member of Parliament for Kambuzuma Tinashe Maduza and his accomplice Rast Phiri appeared in court for allegedly duping a house seeker of US$13 000 after selling her two illegal stands.

The two were granted $100 000 bail each.

The matter returns to court on June 27.

Maduza, who is facing other charges of aggravated indecent assault, kidnapping and pointing of a firearm is already in custody pending trial.

The complainant in this case is Esther Kufa (43).

The State alleged that sometime in April 2021, Kufa was looking for a residential stand that is not under a cooperative for purchase.

She approached the office of Maduza and Phiri at Four Gracelands Housing Cooperative in Warren Park, Harare where they told her that they had two stands for sale.

The two took Kufa and went with her to view the site.

They showed her two residential stands namely, stand number 11023 and 11024 (Remainder of Warren Park D, Harare) which were under ZETDC pylons and they assured Kufa that the stands were for sale and the ZETDC pylons will be removed.

She purchased the aforementioned two residential stands for US$13 000 cash and was given receipts, as proof of payment.

An agreement of sale was also entered into between the two parties.

The court heard that after some weeks, Kufa visited the place to start developments but was surprised to find that the ZETDC pylons had not been removed as was promised.

She made efforts to engage Maduza and Phiri but to no avail, since they became evasive and were nowhere to be found.

The offence then came to light when the Kufa visited ZETDC office where she was advised that the ZETDC pylons were permanently structured and will not be removed.

Realising that she had been duped, Kufa went to file a police report leading to the arrest of the two.