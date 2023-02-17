Former Mozambique President Chissano expected Sunday for debt restructuring dialogue

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Former Mozambican President Joachim Chissano is expected in the country on Sunday to attend the second Structured Dialogue Platform Meeting that will run from Monday until Friday next week.

Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube confirmed the visit in a statement Friday.

President Mnangagwa last year appointed former President Chissano as the High- Level Facilitator of the Arrears Clearance and Debt Resolution Process, while president of the African Development Bank, Dr Akinwumi Adesina was appointed the champion.

They will co-chair the Structured Dialogue Platform to be held on Friday next week.

“The Government of Zimbabwe, in December 2022, established a Structured Dialogue Platform with all creditors and development partners, in order to institutionalise structured dialogue on economic and governance reforms to underpin the arrears clearance and debt resolution process.

“This is in line with the following priorities of the National Development Strategy (NDS)1 (2021-2025): Economic Growth and Stability; Image Building, International Engagement and Re-Engagement; and Governance,” Prof Ncube said.