Former minister Kagonye jailed

Former Public Service Minister Petronella Kagonye arrives at the Harare Magistrates Court for sentencing yesterday. — Picture : Lee Maidza.

Nyore Madzianike–Senior Court Reporter

Former Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Petronella Kagonye was yesterday slapped with a 36-month-jail term for stealing 20 laptops that were meant to benefit schools under the e-learning project.

Harare regional magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro set aside 12 months of the sentence on condition of good behaviour, while a further eight months were suspended on condition that she restitutes US$10 000 equivalent for the 20 laptops that she stole.

This means she will serve an effective 16 months in jail.

Kagonye was ordered to pay back the money on or before August 31 this year.

In sentencing her, Mrs Guwuriro said the court would have opted to settle for community service as her punishment, but noted that such a penalty would trivialise the offence and send a wrong message to the community in relation to how corruption cases involving public officials were handled.

“She is a former Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare whose mandate was to make sure that the less privileged are taken care of.

“She was the best person who should have understood the importance of taking the laptops to the children, but she was the one who stole the bread from the hungry,” said Mrs Guwuriro.

“It is surely a fall from grace and the conviction embarrasses her and it is a form of punishment and the court has taken note of that.

“A fine would trivialise the offence because she stole public funds and she was aware that public funds are involved. Traits of corruption can be seen and it would be a sad day for justice to give her community service.

“A custodial sentence is justified due to the high moral blameworthiness.”

Speaking after the court adjourned, Kagonye’s lawyer Mr Rungano Mahuni said they wish to appeal against both conviction and sentence, saying there were prospects of success at the High Court.

“We will start preparing for the appeal. We are going to appeal against her conviction and sentence at the High Court,” he said.

Mr Zivanai Macharaga prosecuted.

Kagonye was facing charges of failing to account for the 20 laptops donated to her in 2020.

The laptops had been donated by the then Minister of Information Communication and Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Supa Mandiwanzira, through the e-learning project targeted to benefit schools in Goromonzi South Constituency.

The 20 laptops were then donated and collected by Kagonye’s brother, Evans, on her behalf.

Officials from the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), made follow-ups on the donation and Kagonye failed to account for the computers leading to her arrest.