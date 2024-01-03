Former Masvingo Town Clerk, Gusha dies

George Maponga in Masvingo

Former long-serving Masvingo City Town Clerk Adolph Gusha has passed on.

He was 66.

Gusha reportedly passed on last night from chest complications at a hospital in Chinhoyi where he was admitted after falling ill on his way to Masvingo from a holiday in Kariba.

In a message on the Masvingo City X handle(formerly Twitter) Mayor Councillor Alec Tabe confirmed the untimely death of the veteran administrator.

“We announce the sad and untimely passing on of our @Masvingo City former Town Clerk Mr (Adolph) Gusha. On behalf of the Council, management, councillors and all stakeholders, we relay our deepest regret on this unfortunate death,” said Councillor Tabe in his message.

The late Masvingo Town Clerk stepped down from his post in 2019 after reaching retirement age and was replaced by Engineer Edward Mukaratirwa the city’s incumbent chief executive officer.

Gusha had experience in local government spanning over 31 years and was credited for putting Masvingo on the road to becoming a modern metropolitan city.