Former Masvingo Minister of State Bhasikiti caged for rape

George Maponga in Masvingo

Former Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister Kudakwashe Bhasikiti has been arrested for raping a 12-year-old girl at an orphanage that he ran in Mwenezi.

Bhasikiti (60), who served as Minister of State from 2013 until his expulsion from Government and Zanu PF in December 2014 has since appeared before Mwenezi magistrate Ms Faina Makumbe facing rape charges.

Bhasikiti was not asked to plead when he appeared in court today and was remanded in custody to December 29.

Ms Makumbe advised Bhasikiti to apply for bail at the High Court.

Ther former Mwenezi East legislator will be transfered to Chiredzi Remand Prison as his case will now be heard at the Chiredzi Regional Court.

Appearing for the State, prosecutor Mr Hardlife Machando told the court that sometime in 2019 Bhasikiti went into a room at an orphane that he ran at his farm in Mwenezi.

Bhasikiti allegedly approached the complainant and gagged her mouth with one of his hands.

He then allegedly forcibly removed her clothes before proceeding to rape her once and threatened unspecified action if she told anyone.

The matter was allegedly swept under the carpet and only came to light after police received a tip off sometime this year.

Investigations led to Bhasikiti’s arrest by police at Mwenezi police station.